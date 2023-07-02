Utah Treasure Hunt 2023: What clues, hints, and boundary maps are there?

Want to be in with a chance of winning $25,000. For the Utah Treasure Hunt 2023, clues have been released for this year’s challenge.

Anyone can join the challenge organized by David Cline & John Maxim. All you have to do is put your adventuring skills to the test by deciphering the clues to find this year’s treasure. You will receive a clue that leads you to the prize, which is hidden somewhere in Utah. Let’s take a look at the clues so far as the game continues into its sixth week.

Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 poem

The treasure hunt is based on a different poem each year. The clues are hidden within the poem. You’ll need to be creative to find them. Hints will continue to appear weekly to help you in your quest.

The poem that will be used for the Challenge 2023 is below:

Start your search at the place where time transcends.

Crack open the books they’re interdependent

Look up and find the mark

The tree with no bark is worth a hike

You will see a grain tower on the right.

Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest

Keep your eyes on the map and you will not get lost in thirst

Two less on the top

You’ll know you’re close when it’s time to frown

What is upside-down but points to heaven?

Take the plane without wings off the road

You will find fortune if you search for the shoulder

Utah Treasure Hunt clues confirmed

David and John, over the last few weeks have dropped clues to their followers on social media that help in a treasure hunt. Here are the clues we’ve found and the answers that some treasure hunters have suggested in response. While it won’t directly point you to the treasure, these clues, used in conjunction with the poem, will point you towards the location.

In line 7 when it says to look down at your map to not wander with thirst, this line is stating if you haven’t solved the poem up to this point, you are going to wander aimlessly because everything before this rhyme could be figured out without leaving your home. Two less than on the top of the first… There is a literal physical thing on top of the first. Then you need to do the math. It’s not complicated. It’s just some basic math. The word HOUR in the sixth line has several meanings. The chest can be found approximately 60 feet away from the path. We paced it so it’s not scientific. You can add or subtract a few inches. The poem contains one last direct quote. Figuring it out isn’t required to solve the poem but it could help a little if and when the time comes. We didn’t hide the chest in the snow. If you’re still trudging up a snow-covered trail, then you’re in the wrong place. This chest does not reside in a building, a cabin or any other type of structure. This question has been asked by many people. It is waiting in the nature for you. All of the hunt happens within these boundaries. People have often asked why the chest was inside but not the rest of the clues. All of the action in this poem is contained within these borders. The treasure is not located in the Galena Soo’nkahni Preserve. As we head into the weekend, we’d like to travel through time and recommend a movie that’s not only a timeless classic but will help you on your quest. We invite you to revisit one of the few perfect films ever made, ‘Back to the Future’. The line in the poem that says, “Crack open the books,” is not referring to any particular books. This is only trying to show that research is needed in order to find the treasure chest. The poem Back to the Future is relevant only for a single line.

An extra clue, shared Exclusively with ABC4, reads as such: “You may know research is required, but where best to begin? The hint is to brush up on your Utah history.”

It is important to remember that Instagram Stories and posts aren’t hints unless they state they are an “official clue.”

A look at this year’s boundary map

Given the size of Utah, David and John have been updating the boundary map of this year’s treasure hunt to narrow down the location.

First Class Fireplace were selected to give an “official clue” with a boundary map update. They also used the Pirates Of The Caribbean theme song, suggesting the Disney franchise’s potential relevance to this year’s quest. “Make sure to watch this video posted by First Class Fireplace,” John hinted at on Instagram. “It might help rule out some potential solves.”

You can see the map below. This map includes the Salt Lake City region stretching up to Provo.