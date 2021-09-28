Utah College Football Player Aaron Lowe Fatally Shot 9 Months After Teammate Ty Jordan Is Killed in Shooting

University of Utah football player and sophomore Aaron Lowe died in a shooting over the weekend in Salt Lake City, nine months after his teammate, Ty Jordan, was also killed after being shot, ESPN reported.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Lowe, 21, was killed just a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13 on Saturday. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect, CBS News reported.

“It is likely several people attending the house party who witnessed the moments leading up to, during and after the shooting left before police arrived. Based on the information detectives have,” police said in a statement. “It is likely several of those individuals have photos or videos that could be instrumental to solving this homicide.”

Lowe’s killing comes nine months after the death of Ty Jordan, who was not only his teammate at the University of Utah but also in Mesquite, Texas, where they attended high school together. Jordan, 19, died from an accidental shooting in December when back home in Texas.

Before the start of the current season, Lowe switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend, the Associated Press reported.

In August, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by his teammates, the AP wrote.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said after receiving the honor. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown issued a statement after Lowe’s killing, saying, “This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting,” he continued. “I hope for their quick recovery,” he added.

Other tributes were made to Lowe and his family, including by Utah’s athletic director Mark Harlan.

“Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage,” Harlan said in a statement. “We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also tweeted his condolences, saying, “Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time.”