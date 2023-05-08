Usher and Chris Brown Fight at Party

Usher and Chris Brown were involved in a heated argument that turned violent. According to footage retrieved by TMZBrown celebrated his 34th Birthday early on May 6 in Vegas, at Skate Rock city roller rink with his close celebrity friend Usher. While everything appeared fine in the evening when Usher’s friends sang with Brown, it turned ugly the next morning, when witnesses told the outlet Brown was trying to speak to Teyana, who sat outside the roller rink, on a park bench. Taylor, it was reported ignored him. Usher stepped in to calm Brown after he got angry and became more agitated. The insiders said TMZ Brown wasn’t having it. He cursed at Usher, Taylor and Taylor even though he focused his attention on Usher. Sources say that Brown finally told his crew to depart, so they did. Usher removed his skates, and then pursued the group.

Eyewitnesses told the media that Usher was parked behind several charter buses on the lot, where Brown’s crew had parked. Usher was seen returning to the parking lot with what appeared to be bloody nostrils shortly afterwards. Brown had been scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson Tribute at last year’s American Music Awards, but it was cancelled at the last moment. TMZ. Brown was believed to confront Taylor after blaming her for the failure of his Jackson tribute. Things quickly escalated after he ordered Usher to show Taylor the door.

Uncertain is whether Usher was taken to hospital, or if police were notified of the incident. Usher Taylor, Brown and Taylor have all kept quiet during this period. They have not confirmed the story or denied it. Despite the fight between Usher and Brown at the “Lovers & Friends” music festival on Saturday night, both artists took the stage and performed one right after the other without mentioning it. Though TMZ Usher’s nose bled after the brawl, but the publication reported neither Brown or him to have any signs of visible injury at the music festival.