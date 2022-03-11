Use Astrology to Understand Your Partner in Arguments

Pickup lines that are too weak can lead to serious consequences. “what’s your sign?”It is up there with “so, come here often?” But as it turns out, there’s more merit to that first question than one might think.

Zodiac profiles can help you determine more than just initial attraction. They can help us to weather even the most difficult arguments with our partners by helping us be patient, introspective, and compassionate.

It’s been like talking to brick walls lately when you have tried to deal with your partner. Don’t keep charging forward, expecting a different result. Look up—the solution to your impasse could be in the stars.

How the stars help us communicate

(Nadia Snopek/Shutterstock.com)

Our Zodiac profile refers back to our natal charts. Natal charts are a snapshot of the Sun, Moon and stars at our exact birth. These charts are used to determine our Sun, Moon and Ascendant as well as our planetary assignments.

Each natal chart also has twelve segments, or Houses. Each House represents a different aspect or part of your life. The House of Pleasure is the fifth House, and the House of Interpersonal Relationships is the seventh House.

We can gain deeper insight into the lives of those around us by using what we know about their energies and influence. We can also gain insight to ourselves.

Every assignment in a natal chart is specific to an element of interpersonal conflicts.

The Big Three

The “big three”The Zodiac’s Ascendant, Sun and Moon signs are all part of it. Solar assignments speak to a person’s life purpose. They also determine the ego’s role in decision-making.

Conflicts are often rooted in the desires and needs of the ego. Thus, a person’s solar assignment can offer clarity as to why they started a fight in the first place. A Virgo Sun might, for instance, start a fight if it feels like their judgment (and, in return, ego) has been challenged.

In contrast, the Moon speaks to us inner shadow selves. The lunar assignment will reveal what someone needs to feel nurtured. Someone with an Aries Moon, for example, might not feel a fight has closure if it doesn’t end in physical intimacy.

Lastly, the Ascendant reveals a person’s general perspective. What moral code does the Ascendant live by? What is their general approach to life? Taurus Risings are slow to accept change, and take longer to absorb differing views.

Find Finer Details About Planets

Each planetary assignment also gives us a better understanding of our partners’ fighting styles. Mercury is responsible for how a person processes and communicates information. Venus, however, is about how we want to love and give it.

Mars is the planet that dictates our physicality, aggression, and sexual behavior. Mars is the last outer planet. It has an even greater effect on our individualities than the outer ones. These outer planets have side effects, however.

Jupiter, the first of the outer planets, refers to an individual mind’s expansiveness. Are they open to new ideas and opportunities? What are their views on personal growth? People with stubborn Jupiter placements may seem particularly obstinate in arguments.

Saturn on the other side governs how we deal with challenges and discipline. This planetary assignment speaks volumes about how a person handles difficult situations. The last three planets—Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—have far more generational effects.

Uranus is about our willingness to take on new perspectives. Neptune, however, dictates our spirituality and emotional well-being. Pluto is the ruler of the subconscious and power dynamics. Due to their long orbits, it would take seven years for two people to have a different Uranus or Neptune assignment.

Contextualizing Houses

We can also use our Houses as a way to learn more about others and ourselves. It’s important to note which planets and constellations are in which House, as their energies directly influence whichever life aspect the House governs.

Every natal chart has the following twelve houses (and we’ve bolded the Houses that are particularly important when it comes to relationships):

1st House for Self: Ego and vitality

2nd House Value: Resources, wealth and self-worth

3rd House of Communications

4th House of Home & Family : Parents, home life, past

: Parents, home life, past 5th House of Pleasure : Romance, Sex, Creativity

: Romance, Sex, Creativity 6th House of Health, General Health, Work Life, Daily Routines

7th House of Partnerships : Committed relationships

: Committed relationships 8th House of Reincarnation: Mental Health, Death, Joint Ventures

9th House of Philosophy – Travel, education and philosophy

10th House on Social Status: Careers and Public Roles, Legacy

11th House of Friendships – Community and friendships

12th House for Self-Undoing : Suffering, loss, and the subconscious

The 4th, 5th, and 7th Houses are all particularly telling about a partner’s argument style. The 4th House refers directly to a partner’s childhood and past experiences. Each heartbreak and joyful moment throughout a person’s life affects how they deal (or don’t deal) with conflict.

The 5th House is a sign of what a partner must feel happy in a relationship. What brings them joy What makes them smile? This assignment might reveal secrets your partner may not have told you.

Lastly, the 7th House speaks directly to relationships—namely, long-term, committed ones. Understanding your partner’s 7th House assignment can be the difference between a long-lasting marriage and one rife with conflict.

How to weather the storms together

(Nadia Snopek/Shutterstock.com)

It takes more than knowing your partner’s natal chart to weather a storm. Indeed, it’s the CombinationYour two charts will guide you in how to handle conflict. You can identify harmonious and conflicting relationships and work from there.

Lack of communication between Scorpio Mercury and Pisces Mercury, for example, can cause a difficult relationship. Pisces Mercury tends to sugarcoat, while Scorpio Mercury is more direct. Scorpio feels betrayed, while Pisces feels attacked.

If Venus was in both of their 7th Houses, it would be possible to find common ground in the giving and receiving of affection. They may have conflicts, but their common love styles make it easier to come together.

It can be hard to understand our Zodiac profiles. Still, it’s not nearly as confusing as the unnamed complexities of ourselves on any given day. As complicated and layered as your life is, co-existing with others can be hard.

However, patience and some celestial guidance can make it a lot simpler than you might think.

More from Suggest

Can’t Get Along? Here’s How To Work Through These 4 Difficult Zodiac Pairings

It’s Not You, It’s Them: These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Worst Romantic Partners

These are the 4 most toxic couples in Zodiac according to The Stars