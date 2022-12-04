USA is Exempted by The Netherlands from FIFA World Cup

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
The United States men’s national soccer team’s run at the World Cup came to an abrupt halt Saturday, when The Netherlands knocked them out of the round of 16, by a score of 3-1 in Qatar.

Haji Wright scored America’s only goal in the game. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored goals for the Dutch.

The USMNT expressed gratitude to their followers via social media. “What a ride. Thank you for your unwavering support, from a grueling Qualifying journey to the Knockout Round here in Qatar. 

It’s a privilege to represent the United States of America, and we can’t wait to play in front of you all on home soil in 2026. #OnlyForward.”

After the loss of his job, President Biden tweeted some words of encouragement. “Fellas, you made us proud. We get up and keep going. Here’s to a bright future and 2026 back here at home.”

North America’s next international cup will take place in 2026. It will feature the U.S.A, Canada and Mexico.

