Us Weekly revealed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Looking Forward to Welcome A Baby Girl In 2022

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot in early July, there have been non-stop headlines about possible pregnancy rumors. With the number of varying stories, it’s tough to separate fact from fiction.

Gwen Stefani Wants a Baby Girl!

According to HollywoodLife, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were “talking about having a baby in July. According to HollywoodLife, the couple had planned on starting a family. After having three sons with her ex Gavin Rossdale, Stefani thought “it would be incredible to have a little girl,” one source leaked.

“It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it,” Another insider made the observation. Even though Shelton “considers himself a father” to Stefani’s three sons, the singer “would love a biological child of his own,” the source squealed. “Gwen knows her age is a factor,” the tattler said, but apparently, “that’s not stopping her.”

Consulting Nicole Kidman For Advice?

HollywoodLife was rather vague about Stefani and Shelton’s method for welcoming a baby girl into their lives. Still, the National Enquirer alleged that the couple was turning to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban for surrogacy advice. “Gwen has talked at length with Nicole, who has been through the process,” According to a friend.

Although Stefani figured having her youngest son, Apollo, at age 44 “was the end of her baby-making years,” she wanted to have another kid with Shelton. The tabloid reported that the couple had already spoken to several doctors about their options. However, one thing was clear: Stefani and Shelton were both eager to have a child. “Blake’s already bonded with her boys and is praying they will end up with a girl!” The source said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Expect 2022 Babies

A few days ago, Us Weekly revealed Stefani and Shelton were still eager to expand their family. “There’s a sudden sense of longing to have a family of his own,” an insider stated, describing Shelton’s excitement about becoming a dad. The same source admitted that the couple’s “plan has hit a few snags, as it’s been tough finding a surrogate during COVID-19.”

Adding to their delays, the magazine leaked, was that Stefani refused to settle for a less-than-perfect surrogate despite her age and Shelton’s dream of having a biological child. The outlet concluded its story by assuring reader that “if everything goes according to plan, they will have a baby in their arms by the end of 2022.”

