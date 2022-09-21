US STD cases soar, prompting calls for more prevention

The alarming rise in sexually transmitted diseases in America has prompted officials to call for greater preventative measures. CBS News reported.

CBS News reported that there was a 26% increase in the number of STDs last year.

The rate of syphilis cases rose to its highest point in 20 years and the total number reached its highest levels since 1948. People reported.

People reported that gonorrhea is on the rise for several years. HIV cases are also increasing with an increase of 16% in last year.

“It is imperative that we … work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,”In a Monday speech, Dr. Leandro Mena from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this in a speech at a medical conference about sexually transmitted disease.

One way to curb the STD epidemic is to provide home testing kits that can be used to test for STDs. These kits will help people find out if they are infected, and then take preventative measures to keep it from spreading to others. US News and World Report.

Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told US News and World Report that a core part of efforts must be to increase condom use.

“It’s pretty simple. More sexually transmitted infections occur when people are having more unprotected sex,”Saag stated.

Monkeypox falls under the STD category as well. It has been making headlines since 2022, as more cases have been reported across the country. This is because it is transmitted via sex.

David Harvey, the executive director of National Coalition of STD Directors, called it “the situation”. “out of control.”