Urgent Winter Law Alert: Avoid $350 Ticket – Act Now to Comply!

Winter is Here: Get Ready to Shovel or Pay Up!

The winter has hit New York City, and with it comes the risk of hefty fines for homeowners who do not keep their sidewalks clear of snow.

Know Your Responsibilities

Residents are shocked to discover that they are not only responsible for keeping snow off their own properties, but also for clearing the snow around city-owned areas.

Clearing the Path: What You Need to Know

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has issued a reminder to homeowners, property managers, and businesses to clear snow and ice from sidewalks in front of, on the sides of, and behind their properties. Clearing at least a four-foot wide path is a requirement for compliance with local laws.

Deadlines for Snow Removal

Residents must act swiftly after a snowfall to avoid fines. If the snow stops between 7 am and 5 pm, the sidewalks must be cleared within four hours. If it stops falling between 5 and 9 pm, residents have 14 hours to clear it. If the snowfall ends between 9 pm and 7 am, the deadline is extended to 11 am. Remember that shoveling snow into the street is prohibited and may result in a $100 fine. Failure to meet the snow shoveling requirements could lead to a ticket of up to $350.

Preparation is Key

The city recommends that residents prepare for the snow season in advance. This includes having a high-quality snow shovel, ice melt, and materials for traction readily available. It’s also important to check on neighbors who may need assistance and to know your own physical limitations. If snow shoveling is too physically intensive, hiring someone to do it may be the best option.

What About Other Cities?

New York City is not the only place where snow removal is taken seriously. In Boston, failure to remove snow or ice from your sidewalk could result in fines of up to $200. Meanwhile, in Chicago, businesses that do not comply with sidewalk snow guidelines can face fines of up to $500 per day. Furthermore, drivers have been warned that leaving a car running to warm it up could result in fines upwards of $18,000.

As winter descends upon us, it’s essential to be prepared and aware of the consequences of neglecting snow removal responsibilities. Stay informed, and avoid the fines!