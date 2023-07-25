Urgent warning for all iPhone owners over ‘active attack’ – checking for three numbers is the only way to stay safe

APPLE has released an urgent iOS update and advises all iPhone users to install it.

The update, iOS 16.6, was released on Monday, July 24, and it is available for all iPhone models that can run iOS 16.

Apple noted the new update implements “important bug fixes and security updates.”

There are reportedly more than a dozen security fixes, according to Forbes.

From these security fixes, two are currently actively exploited flaws in the wild.

This means that they can be utilized by hackers and cybercriminals to steal your information or break into your device.

Other security fixes range across the iPhone’s interface, including Find My.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO UPDATE?

Moreover, updating your operating system makes sure your device has access to the newest security measures available.

“Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product’s security,” Apple says on its website.

In fact, security updates patch various vulnerabilities, eliminating the need for you to spend money on antivirus software, experts say.

Similarly, if you don’t update, your iPhone will be more susceptible to malware and bugs.

HOW TO UPDATE

The update works for all iPhones released in 2017 or later – or iPhone 8 and newer.

To update your device, first head to your iPhone’s Settings app.

From there, click on General, and then select Software Update.

You should see the update there. Simply select Download and Install.

Your phone might ask you to restart your device, if so, press yes.

The NHS is failing to provide care when A&E waiting times DOUBLE.

