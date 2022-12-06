Update on important deadline for US airline travelers. Exact date when all passengers must have a REALID to fly.

THE Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for Americans to not be able to fly without a real ID for another two years.

Now, May 7th 2025 is the extension of the Real ID deadline for national air travel. Announcement Monday.

1 On Monday, the government agency tweeted that the deadline for full implementation of REAL ID has been extended to May 7, 2025.

“Air travelers 18+ will need a REAL ID-compliant license, or another acceptable form of identification, to pass through TSA security when flying within the U.S. in May 2025,” DHS On Twitter.

DHS defined REAL ID as a collection of criteria that will allow you to obtain a real identity. “strengthen” airport checkpoint screening” by “providing an additional layer of confidence in the identity of the traveler. “

The program was previously set to begin in May 2023 and this is the third time the deadline has been extended.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2019, travel deadlines for REAL ID were delayed for one year.

The deadline was again extended for 19 more months between October 2021 and May 2023.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS Secretary) stated this in a press release.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” Mayorkas also contributed.

“DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

DHS blamed the latest delay on COVID-19. However, they noted that it was not yet completed. “significantly hindered” in the state driving license offices having to deal with a backlog due to the pandemic.

After Sept. 11th, 2005 was the first year of implementation of the REAL ID Act.

This special ID is designed to provide more security screening for the Transportation Security Administration.

DHS says that it has been over 15 years since the REAL ID Act passed. Half of all states are now in compliance with the REAL ID minimum standards.

There were many supporters of the U.S. Travel Association who pushed for the delay for several weeks.

The U.S. Travel Association released a statement one year prior to the requirement being implemented. “As we look ahead to next year’s deadline, it is clear that Americans will not be ready for full implementation.”

On the other hand, it stated: “We are asking DHS to delay implementation of an alternate screening process for travelers with legacy IDs to ensure that air passengers and the recovery of this industry are not hindered.”

“The delay should last until measures are in place to prevent a scenario in which travelers are turned away at airport security checkpoints.”