Update on Griffin Walker, What Really Happened to Chase Stokes’ Brother?

Fans don’t know what happened to Chase Stokes’ brother Griffin Walker, but the Outer Banks star revealed on Saturday, Sept. 25, that Griffin had been hospitalized and was facing a medical “journey.”
Chase didn’t say why Griffin was in the hospital, though, so we don’t know Griffin’s ailment or condition.
The actor did, however, thank the fans who have offered their support. “To all of you who have reached out and sent prayers and positive energy, thank you,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories on Saturday. “I wish I could personally thank all of you, but from myself and my family, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”
Here’s what we know about Chase and his brother…
Griffin is a lacrosse star on the rise, signed to play at Colgate University.
Griffin attended Phillips Exeter Academy in its Class of 2021, and he played lacrosse for both that New Hampshire boarding school and the elite athletic program Sweetlax.
And in November 2020, both Exeter’s lacrosse program and Sweetlax congratulated Griffin as he signed his National Letter of Intent to Colgate University to play for the school’s Raiders lacrosse team.
“Captain Griffin Walker ‘21 is all business as he signs his NLI to @colgatemlax,” the Exeter team wrote on Instagram. “Congrats, Griff!”
And Sweetlax wrote, “This future Raider is poised to make an impact up in Hamilton, N.Y. A slick finisher not afraid to get between the pipes to score, his success will continue. All the best of luck to you, Griffin!”
Chase told Brief Take in April 2020 that he’s the oldest of seven siblings. “When you’ve got so many other siblings, and you’re trying to manage that somehow, be an older brother, and not cross the lines between being a brother and also a second dad, I think you naturally go to that leadership role,” he added.