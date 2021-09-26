Upcoming Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Movies: What The DC Movies Star Has Coming Out Next

Luckily, the 2018 blockbuster was the not the last we will see of the DC villain on the big screen, as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is reprising the role in the upcoming follow-up, along with Jason Momoa in the title role, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

James Wan, additionally known for helming Furious 7 and horror movies like 2021’s Malignant, is also returning to the director’s chair for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently marked down on the 2022 movies schedule for a theatrical release that December. The plot of the sequel is being kept under wraps at the moment, but, apparently, Abdul-Mateen II already likes it better than the original just by going off of the script alone.