Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, we’re walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it’s the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there’s a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.

There’s a solid line up of horror titles confirmed to be available to enter our eyeballs between today, the coming year and beyond. There’s tons more to come that have yet to land on the calendar as well. Check the upcoming scary movies out here:

Hatching – April 29, 2022

Following a successful premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, this independent Finnish film is headed to theaters this spring. Hatching is about a 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) who is always trying to please her demanding mother. The young girl discovers a strange egg that she decides to hide and nurture in private, it hatches and a creature emerges. Get ready for a grotesque body-horror flick and intriguing commentary from Hanna Bergholm’s first feature.

The Twin – May 6, 2022

The Twin also hails from a Finnish director, Taneli Mustonen, but it is an English language horror movie starring Lights Out actress Teresa Palmer. The movie that will premiere on Shudder this May is about a family who moves from the U.S. to Finland after the accidental death of their son, who was a twin (both played by Steven Cree). Soon after they arrive, the surviving child shares that his fallen brother is contacting him from the great beyond.

Firestarter – May 13, 2022

Another Stephen King remake is coming for Firestarter. Blumhouse is bringing back the story that previously was made into a 1984 movie with Drew Barrymore. American Horror Story’s Ryan Kiera Armstrong will star as Charlie, the young girl who develops the power to set things on fire and Zac Efron will play her father Andy. The movie is being directed by Keith Thomas, who previously broke out with The Vigil in 2019.

Men – May 20, 2022

Alex Garland, the writer/director of Ex Machina and Annihilation is back for the A24 horror flick, Men. The movie starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear is about a woman trying to go on holiday in the English countryside after the death of her husband. The horror element of this project is being kept under wraps, but via the Men trailer , there’s definitely spooks to be had. If you’ve been following Garland’s work, chances are you’re likely already in on this one.

Watcher – June 3, 2022

Coming off its Sundance premiere comes another first-time feature, this time from Chloe Okuno. Watcher is about Maika Monroe’s Julia, an American who moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend Francis (Karl Glusman) and finds herself feeling isolated in the new country. Julia begins to sense someone watching her through the windows and following her around her neighborhood and begins to lose grip of her sanity.

The Black Phone – June 24, 2022

Sinister filmmakers Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill have teamed back up to adapt the 2004 Joe Hill short story The Black Phone with their Sinister star Ethan Hawke. The movie will be about a young boy named Finney Shaw, who becomes kidnapped by a serial killer (Hawke) in a soundproof basement. While trapped, he finds a disconnected phone where he can transmit the voices of the killer’s past victims, who try to help him escape his fate. Check out The Black Phone trailer while we wait for its release.

Nope – July 22, 2022

Since the release of Get Out back in 2017, Jordan Peele has established himself as a favorite name in the horror genre and he’s set to return for an original movie called Nope. The movie that will follow 2019’s Us and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. We don’t know much about the movie’s plot, and likely won’t until it gets released. However, the Nope trailer offers enough intrigue to get us interested. Is Peele diving into alien movies with his next flick?

Don’t Fear – August 26, 2022

Director Deon Taylor has been consistently making movies as of late, such as with Fatale, Black and Blue and The Intruder. The filmmaker has returned to horror for an upcoming movie called Don’t Fear. It will be about some undisclosed characters who go on a getaway for a weekend of celebration until it turns into a “nightmare” when a contagious airborne threat ruins things, per Variety . The cast of the movie include T.I., Andrew Bachelor and Joseph Sikora and it was shot in 17 days during 2020 quarantine.

Salem’s Lot – September 9, 2022

Another Stephen King book is being remade following the success of projects like the It movies. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman is helming the adaptation of the 1975 novel Salem’s Lot with Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler and Pilou Asbæk starring. The story is about an author who returns home to his childhood home to search for inspiration, and finds out his hometown is being haunted by a vampire.

Dark Harvest – September 9, 2022

David Slade is adapting the 2007 novel Dark Harvest, following his work on the groundbreaking choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch. The Norman Partridge book is set on Halloween in 1963 and follows the October Boy, Ol’ Hacksaw Face or also known as Sawtooth Jack. Just like every year, he rises from the cornfield in a midwestern town with a butcher knife to a gang of teen boys who seek to confront him. The movie stars Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby.

Don’t Worry Darling – September 23, 2022

Following Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, the actress is back behind the camera for a thriller starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The movie follows a 1950s housewife (Pugh) who finds out her husband (Styles) is hiding that she is part of a utopian experimental community. After Pugh’s memorable performance in Midsommar, we can’t wait to see her contribute to the genre further along with Wilde’s burgeoning and exciting directorial career.

Halloween Ends – October 14, 2022

The Halloween trilogy from David Gordon Green will conclude during the 2022’s spooky season with Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis will return as Laurie Strode after the violent events of Halloween Kills to face Michael Myers one last time. The movie will reportedly take place four years after the end of Halloween Kills and deliver a conclusion to the scream queen’s iconic saga.

The Devil’s Light – October 28, 2022

This supernatural horror movie will follow a 25-year-old nun who believes performing exorcisms are her higher calling. Unfortunately for her, sisters are not allowed to perform them herself. She decides to take her desires into her own hands when she finds someone to exorcise but ends up facing a demonic force with mysterious ties to her own past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Ben Cross star in this terrifying film, per ScreenRant , coming this spooky season instead of its previous early 2022 release.

Unwelcome – October 28, 2022

Wendell & Wild – October, 2022

Jordan Peele has an additional horror project in the works called Wendell & Wild, set to arrive this October, per Netflix . This time Peele has brought along his longtime Key & Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key wrote the screenplay and is starring with him. Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animation project that will be about two demon brothers who must face off against their arch-nemesis, a nun named Sister Helly and her two goth teens Kat and Raoul.

Hellraiser – TBA, 2022

Another exciting reboot coming to the horror space is one for Hellraiser starring Sense8’s Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the evil creature who is summoned from another dimension. The movie following the 1987 cult classic will premiere on Hulu sometime this year, with Hiam Abbass, Goran Visnjic and Brandon Flynn among the cast. This Hellraiser has its original writer/director Clive Barker as a producer with direction from The Night House and The Ritual’s David Bruckner.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn – TBA, 2022

Another horror franchise reportedly coming back this year is Jeepers Creepers with a movie called Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The movie that has been filmed and is awaiting a release date follows a woman named Laine dragged by her boyfriend to go to a HorrorHound festival in Louisiana. She begins to experience premonitions associated with the urban myth that is The Creeper. The movie is said to be the beginning of an all new trilogy for the Jeepers Creepers franchise, and is directed by Timo Vuorensola.

Last Voyage Of The Demeter – January 27, 2023

André Øvredal, the director behind 2019’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, is making another horror movie called Last Voyage of Demeter. The movie is based on a single chapter in Bram Stoker’s 1897 Dracula novel. It will be set on a Russian schooner called the Demeter and detail the events of its crew, who are stalked by a terrifying presence each night on the ship going from Carpathia to London. The movie stars In The Heights’ Corey Hawkins and The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian.

Knock At The Cabin – February 3, 2023

M. Night Shyamalan has another movie in the works following Old’s release in summer 2021. At the moment, we know very little about this movie, but it will star Guardian of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff and Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint. Knock At The Cabin will be another original from the filmmaker behind The Sixth Sense and Glass trilogy.

Scream 6 – March 31, 2023

The Scream franchise finally returned in a big way in early 2022 with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette among the cast that also included a number of fresh faces as well. After Scream was well received and a huge box office draw , the movies will continue with the same filmmaking team, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Renfield – April 14, 2023

Nicolas Cage will portray Count Dracula in dark comedic horror film Renfield. The titular character is a henchman to the vampire who will be played by Nicolas Hoult. The movie will be about Renfield getting a new lease on life when he falls in love with a traffic officer named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina). Also among the cast is Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Bess Rous. The movie will be directed by The Tomorrow War’s Chris McKay.

Untitled A Quiet Place Movie – September 22, 2023

John Krasinski has successfully created an intriguing and scary world where humanity must stay silent in order to survive the aliens who have inhabited Earth. After A Quiet Place Part II became a theatrical hit, amidst pandemic challenges, another Quiet Place movie is on the way in 2023. This movie will reportedly be a standalone Quiet Place spinoff that is being directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski based on an idea by Krasinski prior to the third Quiet Place film from the core franchise expected for 2025.

The Exorcist – October 13, 2023

David Gordon Green, Universal and Blumhouse Productions are teaming up again after the Halloween trilogy to return to the famed Exorcist movies. Much like Halloween, this film will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie. It will star Ellen Burstyn once again along with Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. It will reportedly be the first act of another horror trilogy.

So many horror movies to be excited for this year and beyond! Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more 2022 movie premiere dates, along with news and updates on these coming titles.