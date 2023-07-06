Up to 27 fatalities in Mexico after bus crashes into ravine and veers off the road

A passenger bus that careered from a highway and plunged 80ft down a ravine in Mexico on Wednesday killed at least 27 people.

The tragic footage of the accident in Oaxaca, a southern state in Mexico, showed the wreckage lying at the base of a steep slope. Rescuers were rushing to the scene.

Bernardo Rodriguez Alamilla said, “Based on a preliminary death toll of 27 and 17 wounded transferred to various hospitals for treatment in the area,”

The cause of the crash was investigated, and early signs suggest mechanical failure.

When they were transported to the hospital, six victims were said to be in a grave condition and unconscious.

From Mexico City, the bus took passengers to several tiny mountain villages located in the poor Mixteca Region.

Jesus Romero of Oaxaca said, “It is likely that the driver lost control… he fell in a ravine over 25 meters deep (80 feet).”

A toddler, according to him, was also among the dead.

This accident occurred in an area of mountains with steep ravines, narrow roads and remote communities.

It is likely that the people involved in this accident were manual workers in the capital. They were probably returning to their hometowns when the accident took place.

Salomon Jara posted on Facebook that “we deeply regret the accident which took place in Magdalena Penasco” and offered his condolences the families of those who died.

He said that “our government personnel have already started the rescue operations and are providing all support for the injured.”

Deathly road accidents in Mexico are common, and usually caused by excessive speeds, poor conditions of vehicles or driver fatigue.

Buses are a popular mode of transport, mainly operated by smaller transportation firms that serve remote communities using aging vehicles.

On the highways, there has also been an increase in crashes involving trucks.

Authorities reported that eight people were injured in a fireball crash involving two cargo trucks on the same highway, located in central Queretaro.

In Nayarit, a western state in Mexico, 18 Mexican tourists perished when the bus they were riding plunged down a ravine.

A minibus, which collided into a truck, on the highway of Tamaulipas, in the state’s northeastern region, killed 29, including a newborn.

To avoid road accidents, campaigners for safety have called on stricter rules to be implemented.