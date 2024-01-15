Unveiling the Inside Story of Hizb ut-Tahrir: Global Caliphate, Gold Currency, and Enslaved Women

Hizb ut-Tahrir – The Controversial Islamist Group Banned by UK Government

Many have differing views about Hizb ut-Tahrir, some believe that the group is promoting terrorism, while others view it as a peaceful organization. In view of the recent events involving the Israel-Hamas war, the UK government proscribed the group as a “terrorist organization” under the 2000 Terrorism Act today. This decision came after Hizb ut-Tahrir’s leader in Britain – Abdul Wahid – celebrated Hamas’ October 7 attack as a “welcome punch on the nose” for Israel. Home Secretary James Cleverly stated that Hizb ut-Tahrir actively promotes anti-Semitic ideas as well as terrorism, and thus the ban aims to curb the organization’s activities.

The Aim of Hizb ut-Tahrir – Global Unification under Islamic Rule

Founded in 1953 in Jerusalem by a Palestinian Islamic scholar, Hizb ut-Tahrir aims to unite Muslims worldwide under a Caliphate – the rule of an Islamic political leader – in a world where gold currency is the standard and men rule over women. Its members believe that all Muslim countries should be united under this Caliphate and that God will punish those Muslims who do not comply. The group’s aim is to implement Islamic laws as the foundation for civil and criminal legislation, advocating for traditional Islamic practices as outlined in their “constitution.”

Opposition to Western Democracy and Vision for the Future

Hizb ut-Tahrir stands fundamentally opposed to Western democracy and believes in the supremacy of Islamic principles as the basis for all legislation under the Caliphate. The organization seeks to revive the political power of Islam and enforce a gold and silver-based economic system.

The Consequence of Banning the Group

The ban on Hizb ut-Tahrir has received mixed reactions, with some dismissing the organization as extremist and promoting terrorism, while others argue that it propagates peaceful and non-violent strategies based on Islamic teachings. The group’s objectives involve theological study, organizing protests and meetings, and disseminating its religious ideology and beliefs through media and literature to a global audience. While the UK government’s decision may curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s activities, differences in opinion on the group’s true nature remain.