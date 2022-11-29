Unsuspecting children are injured when a bus transporting them flips and crashes during the school run.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A bus crash and flip that resulted in the death of several children led to many children being rushed to hospitals.

Dramatic photographs show the bus being flipped over on the B3090 Oldford Hill, Somerset.

The bus flipped with school kids on board

3

School children were on board when the bus turned around.Credit to Apex
An air ambulance was scrambled

3

A scrambled air ambulance was usedCredit to Apex
Emergency services at the scene

3

On the spot, emergency servicesCredit: SWNS

After the bus that was being used for school ran, was overturned, paramedics and police quickly reached Somerset.

Another air ambulance was scrambled and many children and passengers were transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson from the Avon and Somerset Police stated that they were responding to an emergency involving a bus in Frome on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police received a call at 3.35pm from a member the public about a bus that had been overturned on Oldford Hill, B3090. 

Lightning sends smoke billowing through air above homes after loud bangs
Boy, 16, 'run off the road and knifed to death' in double teen murder

“A few passengers including schoolchildren sustained minor injuries. They were treated by paramedics on the spot.

A few are taken by ambulance to the hospital for assessment or treatment. 

Their injuries aren’t life-threatening. 

“Officers will be liaising both with the school as well as parents of any children in this incident. 

“Enquiries at the scene will continue to determine what caused the collision.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

Latest News

Previous articleSutton Stracke Dispenses the Beans on Where Tinsley Mortimer Lives Now
Next articleMark Burnett Exits Amazon’s MGM

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact