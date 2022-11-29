Unsuspecting children are injured when a bus transporting them flips and crashes during the school run.

A bus crash and flip that resulted in the death of several children led to many children being rushed to hospitals.

Dramatic photographs show the bus being flipped over on the B3090 Oldford Hill, Somerset.

After the bus that was being used for school ran, was overturned, paramedics and police quickly reached Somerset.

Another air ambulance was scrambled and many children and passengers were transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson from the Avon and Somerset Police stated that they were responding to an emergency involving a bus in Frome on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call at 3.35pm from a member the public about a bus that had been overturned on Oldford Hill, B3090.

“A few passengers including schoolchildren sustained minor injuries. They were treated by paramedics on the spot.

A few are taken by ambulance to the hospital for assessment or treatment.

Their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

“Officers will be liaising both with the school as well as parents of any children in this incident.

“Enquiries at the scene will continue to determine what caused the collision.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.”