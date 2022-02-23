Unreleased Doctor Strange 2 Lego set teases exciting Multiverse of Madness cameos

Merchandise for Marvel’s MCU movies and TV shows always includes plenty of toys, and Lego usually comes out with new sets based on the additions to the cinematic universe. Those Lego sets usually tease some plot spoilers, as they’re loosely based on the action in the film or TV series. That’s what makes this new Doctor Strange 2 Lego rumor so exciting. It’s not just going to be a huge Lego set for fans to build, but it’ll also include the kind of Minifigures that might confirm some of the big Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors.

Before we can explain the newest leak, you should know that big Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

Whenever we see new MCU Lego sets come out, we always remind you that they will not reflect the full story of the Marvel project they’re based on. However, they will deliver some references that should feel familiar once you see the movie or TV show. The same goes for Doctor Strange 2 Lego set and its minifigs. You shouldn’t get too excited about some of the characters that might ship with this Lego Sanctum Sanctorum version. There’s no guarantee they’ll show up in the final Multiverse of Madness cut.

Multiverse of Madness cameos

Then again, the list of leaked Doctor Strange 2 cameos is incredible. Marvel could be using any Marvel character it wants in this movie, whether it appeared in the MCU before or not. And Marvel confirmed two of these characters with the Super Bowl trailer. One is Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, whose voice is heard during the trailer.

The second is a superhero that sparked quite a debate online. Some thought its a version of Superior Iron Man, hoping that Tom Cruise would play that character. But insiders say that’s just a Captain Marvel variant from the multiverse. Specifically, we’re looking at the Maria Rambeau version, with Lashana Lynch expected to reprise her role from the first Captain Marvel movie.

There’s one other exciting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumor that keeps appearing in leaks. That’s Spider-Man, but not necessarily Tom Holland’s. It’s usually Tobey Maguire’s version that pops in these leaks. And it makes sense considering that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Sam Raimi movie. But Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker is also a possibility.

You might have realized by now that the Doctor Strange 2 Lego leak might include some of the characters I just mentioned. And that’s exactly the case.

New Doctor Strange 2 Lego leak

According to BrickFanatics, Instagram user tandnbricks posted details about a Multiverse of Madness Lego set.

The 76218 The Sanctum Sanctorum will reportedly hit stores in May or June, therefore just before or after the film’s theatrical debut. It’ll cost $210 and include 2,708 pieces. That’s almost triple the number of parts of the previous Doctor Strange set that came in 2018, tied to Avengers: Infinity War.

What’s really exciting about the new set is the minifig count. We’re looking at three Doctor Strange variants, Mordo, Wanda, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

Given all the factors mentioned above, this Lego set must be tied to the Doctor Strange 2 release. There’s no other explanation for it. It launches in time for the movie, featuring the kind of characters we expect to see in Multiverse of Madness. And it matches some of the cameo rumors.

As a reminder, we see three versions of Strange in the trailers. The MCU’s primary Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the protagonist. Then there’s Defender Strange and Sinister Strange, both played by the same actor.

We’ll get at least two Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and two Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) versions in the film as well.

That said, the Iron Man and Spider-Man minifigs remain the most exciting ones, naturally. But, again, don’t get your hopes up. Tempering expectation is something you should consider before going to watch Multiverse of Madness in theaters. As for the Doctor Strange 2 Lego set, it makes sense to have Iron Man and Spider-Man in them. MCU fans of all ages will absolutely love them. That is if Marvel and Lego actually launch this Doctor Strange 2 set.

Separately, we covered a different Lego set for Multiverse of Madness back in December. That one teased Gargantos, the demonic creature that appears in both trailers.