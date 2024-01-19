Unlocking the Secrets of TikTok Sensation Ed Matthews: Life, Net Worth, and More Exposed

Ed Matthews: The Rise of a TikTok Star and Influencer Boxer

ED Matthews made a name for himself on TikTok by posting videos of himself working out and bulking up. The young star has gained a large following since taking up influencer boxing — here’s what we know about his life and net worth.

Who is Ed Matthews?

Ed Matthews is a social media star known for his compelling content on TikTok and YouTube. He has collaborated with various content creators, such as Hstikkytokky, and engaged in feuds with Simple Simon and Astrid Wett. Matthews’ rivalry with Simple Simon led to a highly anticipated boxing match between the two in London in July 2022. The pair settled their feud after the fight and have since reconciled. Additionally, Matthews’ content ranges from calling out and critiquing other content creators to engaging in challenge videos with friends and collaborators.

When did Ed Matthews first rise to fame on TikTok?

Matthews rose to prominence on TikTok around 2020 through his workout videos, showcasing his physique transformation over a three-year period. He also shares reaction videos and uses the platform to challenge opponents in the boxing ring, including Simple Simon and Blueface, with potential future opponents such as Deji Olatunji also on his radar.

Ed Matthews and His Relationship with Elsa Rae

Ed is currently in a relationship with TikTok star Elsa Rae. In August 2023, Ed garnered praise for shaving his head after his girlfriend suffered an allergic reaction due to a bleaching mishap, resulting in her appearing with no hair in her social media videos.

What is Ed Matthews’ Net Worth?

With an estimated net worth of $1.7 million (£1.24 million), Ed Matthews has amassed a significant fortune as an online personality and influencer boxer. Moreover, his career earnings are set to rise due to an upcoming fight on January 20, 2024.

Ed Matthews’ Boxing Record

So far, Matthews has fought three times, winning two fights and losing one, with no draws. His knockout ratio stands at an impressive 66.6%.

When is Ed Matthews’ Next Fight?

Set to fight a mystery opponent on January 20, 2024, Ed Matthews’ upcoming match will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. With an already proven track record in the ring, Matthews’ next fight promises to be another captivating showdown for his fans.