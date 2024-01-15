Unlock the Secrets of Celeb Fragrances: Master’s in Perfumery Reveals the Star Scent Worth its $300 Price Tag

Top 3 Celebrity Perfumes This Perfume Expert Swears By

Josephine (@jusderose), who holds a master’s in perfumery, recently shared her top three favorite celebrity perfumes with her 340,000 TikTok followers. According to her, these fragrances are absolutely worth the hype.

Ariana Grande’s God is a Woman: A Must for Pear Notes Lovers

For those who enjoy pear notes, Josephine recommends Ariana Grande’s God is a Woman, priced at $55. She describes it as a beautifully crafted fragrance that’s not overly sweet or generic. It dries down musky and is perfect for those looking for a lighter, muskier scent.

Jennifer Lopez’s One: A Budget-Friendly Alternative to High-End Perfumes

If you want more bang for your buck, she recommends Jennifer Lopez’s One, which is priced at $37. According to Josephine, it smells like a $300 perfume, Santal 33 by Le Labo, making it a great, more budget-friendly alternative.

Billie Eilish’s Eilish: Warm and Soft Vanilla Scent

Josephine is a big fan of Billie Eilish’s Eilish, which is priced at $72. She describes it as warm and soft vanilla, far from being your basic vanilla, making it a unique and comforting scent.

Community Approval and Final Thoughts

According to Josephine, these perfumes have garnered approval from her community, with fellow perfume enthusiasts backing her picks. People commented saying that Ariana’s God is a Woman and Billie’s Eilish are standout favorites, and that Jennifer Lopez’s One is a great budget-friendly choice.