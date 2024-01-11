Unlock the Mystery: Revealing the Identity of Jake Tapper’s Wife, Jennifer Brown

Who is Jennifer Brown? Learn about Jake Tapper’s Wife and Family Life

Jennifer Brown and Jake Tapper's love story began at a hotel bar in Iowa during the 2004 Iowa caucuses, and they tied the knot in 2006.

Jake Tapper is a distinguished American journalist and the chief Washington correspondent for CNN. Born in New York City on March 12, 1969, he anchors the weeknight program 'The Lead with Jake Tapper'.

During his coverage of a John Kerry campaign event at Hotel Fort Des Moines, Jake Tapper found his true love, Jennifer Brown. Jennifer was born in 1977 and raised in Missouri.

Jake and Jennifer share a family of four, living with their children, Alice and Jack Tapper, in Washington D.C. However, Alice brings her own accomplishments, having become a published author at the young age of twelve with her picture book, 'Raise Your Hand'.