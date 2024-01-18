Unlock 12 Free Call of Duty Classic Games with Sony’s Essential PlayStation Player’s Guide – Limited Time Offer!

12 Free Video Games For PlayStation 4 and 5 Gamers That Will Blow Your Mind

PLAYSTATION 4 and 5 gamers have access to a dozen fun video games for free. Sony released its first PlayStation console in 1994 – and since then, the company has solidified its place in gaming history. It’s now decades later, and Sony’s two latest consoles, the PlayStation 4 and 5, remain two of the most popular in the world. The consoles are known for their cutting-edge technology, amazing visuals, and advanced gameplay. However, what many users don’t know about these gaming systems, is that they come with lots of freebies. Tucked away within their digital libraries are a dozen fantastic games that you can access completely free of charge. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a curious newcomer, these free-to-play gems offer a good time.

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

Warzone 2.0 delivers intense action, a constantly evolving landscape, and a free-to-play package that’s hard to resist. “The massive free-to-play combat arena features modes such as Battle Royale, Resurgence, DMZ, Plunder, and more,” PlayStation notes on its website. “Play now for the most exciting and best-supported video game experience around.”

APEX LEGENDS

The fantastical world of Apex Legends lets users hone unique abilities and fight in strategic squad-based combat. With a colorful roster, regular updates, and a thriving community, Apex Legends is a free-to-play rush.

GENSHIN IMPACT

In Genshin Impact, users can embark on a breathtaking open-world adventure. Thanks to the stunning action RPG, you can immerse yourself in a vibrant world of challenges and quests. Moreover, PlayStation says new stories, characters, and content are regularly added.

ROCKET LEAGUE

Users describe Rocket League as soccer and vehicular mayhem. “Rocket League is a whole new type of motorsport,” PlayStation says, that lets users customize their cars, hit the field, and compete with friends.

OVERWATCH 2

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard’s team shooter title. It provides hours of fun thanks to its always-on experience. This includes 35 heroes to choose from, 22 global maps, and six modes to choose from.

TOWER OF FANTASY

This game lets users become wanderers as they immerse themselves in the open world of Aida. While there, you can explore sci-fi wastelands, deserts, and cyberpunk metropolises and engage in action combat.

SKY: CHILDREN OF THE NIGHT

“Sky: Children of the Light is a peaceful, socially-driven adventure where you and your friends join together to explore the seven realms of a beautiful, open-world kingdom,” PlayStation hails. The entire gameplay is centered around shared adventures, themes of humanity, compassion, and wonder, the company adds.

BRAWLHALLA

Not Valhalla, but Brawhalla. This game lets users choose from an extensive roster of characters to brawl with up to 8 players in one match. You can play alone, with your friends, or with online players in 20+ game modes.

THE SIMS 4

The SIMS 4 needs no introduction, being one of the most popular life simulation video games ever. But in case you need a reminder, it allows you to build your own family and just life, in general. You can choose sequences and make decisions that impact your SIMS’ life stories.

WARFRAME

Warframe is a third-person, sci-fi action shooter where you play as Tenno, a space ninja. You can play solo or work alongside friends to take on even larger challenges.

WORLD OF TANKS

This multiplayer shooter game lets you play with friends or random users around the world. “World of Tanks raises combat to a grand scale, boasting regular updates, seasonal events, and new content to unlock throughout the year,” Sony said.

WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS

This fast-paced massively multiplayer online game allows players to conquer the seas. You can do things like recruit commanders of maritime history, build fleets, and stake claims to naval supremacy.