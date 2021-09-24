Unlink Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts Using This Method!

Unlink Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts Using This Method!
By Amy Comfi
In
EducationViralInstagramLife Style

Unfortunately, you can only unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram through the Instagram app. The two accounts cannot be unlinked through Facebook.

Open the Instagram app. Navigate to the upper-right corner of your profile and click the icon with three lines. Select “settings,” and then “account,” then go to “accounts center.”

Here it will display all of the accounts you have linked to your Instagram, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, among others.

A username will be displayed next to any Facebook account that is linked to your Instagram. Select “Facebook,” and then click “Unlink account.” You’ll have to confirm this on a pop-up before the action is completed, but once you confirm it, your two accounts will no longer be linked together.

You can also delink other Instagram accounts here.

Latest News

Previous articleiPhone 13 Pro Max launch LIVE
Next articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle Fake Royal Engagement says author as they make appearance in NYC!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder