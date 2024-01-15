Unleashing the Chemistry: Ranking Jason Morgan’s Epic Romances through the Years – GH Spoilers

General Hospital Spoilers: The Ultimate Rankings of Jason Morgan’s Romances Over The Years

General Hospital (GH) spoilers suggest that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is on the cusp of returning to the land of Port Charles. While fans are buzzing with possible storylines and love interests, it’s hard not to reflect upon his past romances.

Breaking Down Jason Morgan’s Top Romances

GH spoilers note that Jason’s top romances over the years have probably been between him, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). In fact, these three also shared a love triangle in the 2000s, but Jason seemingly always chose Sam when push came to shove.

With that being said, these women are not only great loves, but they also happen to be the only two (known) women in Port Charles to have children with Jason, Jake Webber (Hudson West), and Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn).

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) also lands on this list of top romances. Their relationship has generally been based on friendship, even though they did hit the sheets together when they first met and got married in 2021 (but didn’t consummate that marriage). Carly has been a staple in Jason’s life, even when Liz and Sam weren’t always around. Jarly could have possibly been a major romance had Carly not gotten involved with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who also happens to be like a brother to Jason. Now that CarSon is no longer a thing, will Jason and Carly fully explore a romance? Only time will tell!

Honorable Mentions of Jason Morgan’s Romantic Escapades

Apart from Carly, Liz, and Sam, Jason had other great loves. Mainly, the relationship he shared with Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) when he transitioned from “Jason Quartermaine” to Stone Cold. These two had an interesting good-girl/bad-boy dynamic, and sparks flew everywhere when they had steamy scenes together.

Another on the honorable mentions list is Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). As the Britch traveled on her road to redemption in Port Charles, a big part of that journey involved falling in love with Jason. Sadly, these two never fully got to explore a long-term thing, but it was a great watch while it lasted.

In addition, Jason was involved with Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis) and the two shared an interesting love story as Courtney also happened to be Sonny’s sister. They got married and almost had a child together; however, unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage. The character would end up passing away in the mid-2000s.

Who do you want to see Jason paired up with when he returns?