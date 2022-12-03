University of Idaho Murders – Some question if reported disturbances outside frat are connected to the killings

Moscow police responded to an emergency call regarding disturbances at a fraternity house near the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed.

Police were rushed to the scene by a mysterious call at 3 a.m., when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, Xana Knodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed.

The police logs of the night showed that officers were responding to an offense in alcohol on a field just outside Sigma Chi fraternity. This is only a few steps from the home later classified as a crime scene. At 3:01 AM, the police received the call. Investigators claim that the killings occurred at the same time.

Daily Mail Online has images of inside the house in which Chapin, Mogen and Kernodle were killed. One window has a neon sign that reads, “Good Vibes,” It can be seen and serves as a reminder to happy times in the home.

Investigators have also revealed there was a sixth roommate who lived in the house who wasn’t home that night. “Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” According to a statement from Moscow Police

But the overall lack of progress in the case is frustrating to many, including the Goncalves’s father.

“I don’t know how you catch a criminal if you don’t even know what you’re looking for,” He stated. “It’s going to be a cold case if we don’t do something within the next week or two.”