University of Idaho Murders – Police Backlash Claims Victims Were Targeted

The investigation team investigating the killings of four University of Idaho students has retracted the assertion that victims were being targeted.

“Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate,” Moscow police:

This statement contradicts the previous position of the group that Nov. 13 murders resulted from a targeted attack. It has made many people in the community, as well as those who are connected with the victims angry, afraid and frustrated.

University hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Kaylee, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle. Although the aftermath of the brutal killings is still fresh in the minds, many are still afraid the murderer is at large. The vigil provided a chance for mourners to gather and grieve. However, the shadow cast by the possibility that the killer was present at the vigil was the concern about the safety of the victims.

Students comforted one another, and the mourners donned bracelets with the names of their victims.

Goncalves’s father, Steve Goncalves, spoke about how inseparable Kaylee and Madison were. A new detail was also disclosed by him about the crime scene.

“In the end, they died together, in the same room in the same bed,” He stated.

Chapin’s mother Stacy told grieving students to spend more time with their families.

“Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and something you cannot get back,” She said.