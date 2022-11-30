University of Idaho Murders Claimed to be Caused By Incel

Incel may be responsible for killing four University of Idaho student students. Some believe so, as the loved ones and community members of the victims’ families hold out hope for a resolution to the case that has been ongoing since last week.

Insects, or “involuntary celibates,” These are “heterosexual men who blame women and society for their lack of romantic success,” The Anti-Defamation League. Incel ideology was founded on the belief that women hold too much power over romantic and sexual affairs. “ruin Incels’ lives by rejecting them,” The ADL wrote. These are the most violent section of online misogynists. “manosphere” Made a number of deadly attacks on women. Women who are considered popular, and those within organizations such as sororities—such as victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle—are especially hated by Incels.

“They see the whole world through the lens of misogyny,” Nancy Grace hosts the podcast. “Crime Stores,” The killer may have been rejected by one of the slain women. Grace suggests that the murderer may have been rejected or rescinded by one of those slain.

“Incels are very dangerous. We know these girls are in sororities. I think that it’s a possibility,” She says.

Incels have gone on a killing spree in the last few years. This was inspired by Elliot Rodger’s 2014 attack at University of California Santa Barbara, which saw six deaths and 14 injuries.

“I will slaughter every singly spoiled, stuck up blonde slut,” Before his rampage, he spoke these words. “I’m 22 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend.”

He vented his anger at online party videos of sororities that he saw as fun, and he did.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their Moscow, Idaho, home on Nov. 13. Investigators have undertaken the review of more than 260 digital submissions – including videos and photos – submitted by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night. The murder suspects and persons of interest have yet to be identified by investigators. Moscow’s first murders since 2015 were committed in the slayings.

Goncalves’s father, Steve Goncalves, expressed frustration with the investigation on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

“You can’t imagine sending your girl to college and them coming back in an urn,” He stated. “I haven’t the ability to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first.”