Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s NosferatuBela Lugosi, however, was the first to bring the notorious vampire to life on film in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.

Based on an original pitch by The Walking Dead InvincibleRobert Kirkman was the creator. Renfield sees its eponymous protagonist getting a new lease on life in the present day after spending centuries as Dracula’s poorly-treated lackey, leading to him falling in love with a feisty traffic cop. This comedy take on Dracula’s mythos was directed by The Tomorrow War’s Chris McKay and written by Rick & Morty alum Ryan Ridley. You can see the difference. Renfield finally has a place on the 2023 theatrical calendar, it’s a good time to discuss Nicolas Cage, Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi star Awkwafina and the other actors making up the movie’s main cast. But first, let’s talk about who’s playing Renfield himself.

Nicholas Hoult

Nicolas Hoult is most well-known for his portrayal of Hank McCoy/Beast from the “First Class” era of X-Menmovies. These movies follow his evolution from a bright-eyed young scientist into a veteran superhero teacher and teacher who alternated between rocking blue fur and looking normal. Hoult has also appeared in several movies. Mad Max: Fury Road, Rebel in the Rye, The Favourite, Tolkien Those Who Wish Me to Die, and he also co-leads Hulu’s The GreatElle Fanning. It’ll be interesting to see how Hoult’s Renfield compares to other versions of the character, though since this is a comedy movie, that’ll likely give the actor many opportunities to chew the scenery, much like we expect the next person on this list to do.

Nicolas Cage

Three decades later, Francis Ford Coppola directed the film. Bram Stoker’s DraculaNicolas Cage brings the famous vampire to life by bringing it to life. Renfield. Although this is a comedy (like his previous outing in the world of vampires, 1989’s Vampire’s Kiss), don’t think that means he isn’t taking preparation for the role seriously, as Cage wants his Dracula to “pop in a unique way,”He even considered the 2021 horror film MalignantInspiration. For those who haven’t followed along with Cage’s career in recent years, some of the the movies he’s popped up in include Mandy, You can color out of space, Primal, Willy’s Wonderland Pig. He was also persuaded to play a fictionalized version himself. Massive Talent’s Unbearable Weight.

Awkwafina

Although Awkwafina’s been active in the entertainment world since she was a teenager, 2018 saw her skyrocketing to new levels of fame thanks to her roles in Crazy Rich Asians Ocean’s 8. Along with her joining the Marvel Cinematic World to play Katy Chen, Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi, she’s also starred in Farewell, Jumanji: Next Level Raya and The Last DragonShe also has her own television series. Awkwafina, Nora of Queens. In addition to voicing Scuttle in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little MermaidAwkwafina can also be seen in RenfieldRebecca Quincy, previously mentioned traffic cop, is the heroine of the title character. She becomes his life partner once he has charted a new path.

Ben Schwartz

You may recognize Ben Schwartz through on-camera work such as Parks & Recreation, Space Force The AfterpartyOthers may recognize his voice through projects like Sonic the Hedgehog, DuckTales Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Schwartz has a varied resume. RenfieldThe actor will give it a more spicier flavor. The actor will play a mobster (supposedly named Teddy Lobo, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet) who I’m guessing will somehow end up on Rebecca Quincy’s radar as a law enforcement officer, thus explaining how he comes into Renfield’s life too.

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez will play Chris Quincy, and Rebecca Quincy as her traffic cop partner. Even if his name doesn’t ring a bell, chances are you’ve seen him in at least a couple things given all the film and TV credits he’s collected. Some of the highlights are: Kick-Ass, Walter Mitty: The Secret Life, Focus and Disney’s Lady and the TrampRemake, in addition to being a main cast member of the short-lived TV series Redemption: The Blacklist Stumptown.

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Fans The Expanse will instantly recognize Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, one of the lead characters for the entirety of the show’s run. But if you didn’t watch the recently-concluded sci-fi series, maybe you remember the actress from movies like House of Sand and Fog, X-Men: The Last Stand RosewaterTelevision shows and other entertainment like 24, Grimm The Punisher. Aghdashloo appears in Renfield as Ella, a feared crime lord, though it’s unclear if she’s the boss of Ben Schwartz’s character or a rival criminal.

Bess Rous

With all the abuse Nicolas Cage’s Dracula has piled on Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield, the former minion wouldn’t be faulted for having a lot of issues to work through. Fortunately, it sounds like he’ll seek some help during the movie, because Bess Rous is starring as Caitlyn, a member of a support group for people in toxic relationships. Rous may be familiar from television shows such as Murder in The First Other Space, or perhaps noticed her as Gertrude Aldrige in 2016’s Ghostbusters.

James Moses Black

Next in the Renfield lineup is James Moses Black, who’s known from TV shows like Nashville, 24: Legacy Snowfall. Deadline’s report of Black being cast in Renfield didn’t mention anything about his character, but the actor’s role is listed on IMDB as Captain J. Browning. Assuming this is true, then my money’s on this Captain Browning being the officer Awkwafina’s Rebecca and Adrian Martinez’s Chris report to, meaning there’s a chance he might end up running into Renfield at some point.

Caroline Williams

Caroline Williams is a veteran actor who has appeared in films like Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2., Days of Thunder Christmas: How the Grinch Stole ChristmasTo guest star on TV shows such as L.A. Law, NYPD Blue The Mentalist. Williams confirmed her involvement. RenfieldOn TwitterIMDB allegedly lists Vanessa’s identity once more. Whether that’s indeed her name or she’s called something else, going off the necklace Williams was wearing in that social media post, I wouldn’t be surprised if this individual is associated with Dracula in some way.

RenfieldOn April 24, 2023, the movie will be released in theatres. The 2022 movie releases guide will help you discover what movies are near your cinematic horizon.