United States of Al: Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Been Cancelled or Renewed?

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari produced the American television comedy United States of Al. The series stars Adhir Kalyan as Al, an Afghan translator, and follows his life as he relocates to Columbus, Ohio, with his friend Riley (Parker Young), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps assisted during his service.

United States of Al: Season 2 Release Date: When is it happening?

However, the series has received some controversy for its casting, which includes using a South African-born Indian actor in the role of an Afghani interpreter and other aspects; it has drawn a sizable following. Although CBS has not yet confirmed the show for a second season and rumors about the show being discontinued, we might get an update shortly about the series and its release. So let us hope for what’s next before then.

United States of Al Season 2 Cast

Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, and Kelli Goss are among the major cast members of the United States of Al. As a result, Season 2 will most likely continue with the same cast.

United States of Al Season 2 Plot: What’s in store for the viewer’s next season if featured?

There have been no significant changes to the plot. However, if anything new emerges, we will be the first to notify you. But let us hope and wait to see what will happen next in the United States of Al. Stay tuned for more updates and details on United States of Al Season 2.