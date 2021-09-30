United Kingdom Fuel Shortage Leads to Anger, Frustration and Road Rage

Tempers ran over in England this week as one man pulled a knife on another driver in a gas line. This is an extreme example the frustration caused by the UK’s inability to get fuel.

According to reports, the fuel crisis is caused by a shortage in tanker drivers who transport gasoline and diesel to filling stations. Not enough drivers mean disruptions in the gas supply chain. That means long lines at gas stations.

“You have to wait at least an hour,” one driver said. “If you’re lucky, you can get to the petrol stations where there is two queues, one of the queue it’s shorter, but that’s really rare. It’s really bad.”

Although the government advised people not to panic-buy, that is exactly what many are doing.

Paul Kirby, a taxi driver, is in an awkward spot.

“Probably 50 percent of my colleagues that I regularly keep in touch with are sitting at home today because they couldn’t get fuel at the weekend, and they just don’t know when they’re going to be able to come back to work,” He explained. “And that’s a massive worry, not only for themselves but for their families.”

“I do regular school runs for special needs children, hospital runs. And I’ve been having to phone them this morning and say that later in the week, they might have to make other arrangements because I may be unable to work.”

According to reports, military truck drivers are available to deliver fuel. At the moment, however, there is a sense of crisis at the pump.