Unique Parenting Tips By Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently broke the news that they are expecting their second baby together. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner approach baby number two in a different way. During Kylie’s first pregnancy in 2018, the cosmetic mogul kept the pregnancy news a secret.

Kylie and Travis announced the arrival of baby number 2 publicly. The news was already out. Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner slipped up, revealing that one of her children was expecting a political rally.

According to The Blast, the couple is already proud parents to daughter Stormi. Travis Scott says he and Kylie Jenner have an unusual approach to parenting.

Kylie Jenner Loves Everything About Being Pregnant

Kylie then took to Instagram to release a video revealing her pregnancy. Travis Scott, Travis Scott’s expectant father, has been happy to share his views on being a father. Scott also revealed how Kylie and Scott are completely in agreement about Stormi’s parenting style.

Scott claims one of his biggest priorities is to ‘eat food’ and ‘turn up with his daughter.

“She’s so cool. That’s why I love her so much. She’s so fired because she goes to sleep now,” He shared with his three-year-old daughter.

“We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now? And it’s so cool [to hear her say], “I’m going to sleep ya’ll” According to the proud father, Stormi is very excited about becoming a big sister.

Kylie claims Stormi is excited about being a big sister. However, at this time, neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott reveals baby number two’s due date or gender.

Stormi Is Excited To Be A Big Sister

KUWTK fans are chomping at the bit, awaiting official details. Kylie Jenner, being Kylie Jenner at the moment, isn’t giving out too many details. Fans are now speculating on everything.

As previously reported by TV Show Ace an alleged KarJenner informant claims that Kylie is well past the 3-month mark. This remark leads Jenner’s followers to believe that Kylie’s second baby will be arriving in February, just around Stormi’s birthday.

Now, as for baby number two’s gender, Again, at this time, there is no information about the baby’s gender. However, you can bet that fans will be paying close attention to Kylie’s Instagram shares, looking for hints and clues along the way.

KUWTK fans also believe that there will soon be another new baby announcement coming out involving one of the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian has been making pregnancy rumors for several months. Travis Scott is also involved.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have not announced any news. Megan Fox, her gal pal, recently made headlines when she and Travis Barker, their future baby daddy, revealed their relationship. Is this a dig at pregnancy rumors? Or a hint of more news? Fans will pay close attention; it is possible. So what do you think about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s parenting style?