Unexpected story on how TikTok turned 3 December into sweater day

TikTok users are flooded with video messages about the December 3rd holiday. ‘Heather’ And a ‘sweater.’ We have the answers to all your questions about this fashion trend!

TikTok trends have become very popular over time and continue to be popular for years.

It could be said that December 3rd is similar to the Christmas trend that left people feeling loved and others puzzled. Not everyone understands the significance of it.

TikTok’s 3 December Day became a sweater day

Conan Gray’s song, “Take Me Home” was released in 2020. ‘Heather.’ These lyrics are from the song: “I still remember, third of December, me in your sweater. You said it looked better on me than it did you.”

The lyrics stuck with people, and it became a popular trend.

A few people who loved the singer chose to do something different. This was to gift a sweater or a card to their lover to show them that they are loved.

This trend remains popular through 2022

The song was released in 2020 but it is still very popular in 2022. Many people have created videos using this song in the hope of getting a sweater.

There are many others out there who just love the song.

Others, however, long for Heather.

National Heather Day is also celebrated.

It’s as surprising as it sounds! National TodayNational Heather Day falls on December 3, 2013. This is an occasion when people celebrate. “acknowledges and appreciate the Heathers they know.”

Conan’s fans all have a place for that day. Heather, who was the singer of Conan’s song, had created a pleasant memory.

The same influence it had years ago still exists today. With this in mind, we won’t be surprised to see this trend reemerge in 2023.

Display all

Other news: Twitter’s Funny Apple Music Replay memes are now the most popular on Twitter, amid Spotify competition