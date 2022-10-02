Unexpected Celebrity Who Driven Ben Affleck To Rehab

When Ben Affleck entered Promises, a famed Malibu rehab facility, Promises to overcome his alcohol addiction, he made headlines. “Ben is a self-aware and smart man who has decided that a fuller life awaits him without alcohol,”Affleck’s spokesperson said that in a statement, per The New York Post. “He has chosen to seek out professional assistance, and is committed to traveling a healthier road with the support of his family, friends and fans.”After several sources claimed that the move was necessary, “Armageddon”In Las Vegas, actor was a frequent club-goer. “huge gambler”Would engage in wild antics. “Whenever he’s in Vegas, he’s at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and the money is flying,”According to an anonymous insider.

Days following the “Changing Lanes”Star entered treatment PeopleCharlie Sheen, a fellow actor, was credited with helping Affleck recover. According to the outlet, Affleck reached Out to Sheen for help in securing a place at the luxurious treatment center. The “Two and a Half Men”Affleck was also driven by star to his first stint of rehab, which cost $33,850 per week.

