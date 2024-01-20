Uncovering the Unnerving Secrets of Moving to Super Luxury Dubai – What People Don’t Say

Moving to Dubai? These Brits Are Making the Big Move and Here’s Why!

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, it feels like everyone who’s anyone is moving to Dubai.

The hashtag on #movingtodubai currently has 87.9 Million views, as Brits escape the freezing temperatures in the UK and move to a much warmer climate.

2 Danielle has been going on holiday to Dubai for the last 10 years Credit: TikTok/@cidanni82

It’s estimated that more than 240,000 British expats have made Dubai their home, according to Teaching Abroad Direct.

Brits apparently are looking at what Dubai has to offer, which includes luxurious living, zero taxes on your salary, and rich blends of culture.

Not to mention the all year-round sunshine is certainly a plus too.

Real-life Stories: Why Are People Moving to Dubai?

Aesthetic practitioner and business owner Danielle, 40, is one mum who has recently decided to pack up her belongings in the UK and move to Dubai.

She took to TikTok to share the news with her followers.

Danielle revealed that she will be selling her clinic in the UK and is currently looking at accommodation for her and her husband.

Danielle is a regular to Dubai and usually goes for a couple of weeks around Christmas and New Years as that is when business is mostly quiet for her.

She revealed that she has been in Dubai for a month now, and has finally decided that she is going to make the official move there.

Challenges of Moving to Dubai: The Untold Truth

But in response to her move, many people have been asking her “why?”

Talking to her TikTok followers, she says: “It’s safe, it’s clean, it’s beautiful, the weather, the staff here are just the best staff you can get.

“Everybody is just happy, whatever job they are doing, they are happy.

“The cleaner is happy, the waiter is happy, everyone is happy.”

2 She says the country is clean and is safe Credit: TikTok/@cidanni82

Is Dubai Really the Ideal Relocation Destination?

But Danielle has given a stark and unexpected warning to anyone else who is thinking about doing similar.

She warns those who are in a relationship about their partners “not being safe” out there.

Danielle continues: “But there is just one downfall here, one thing that isn’t safe here, and it’s your man.

“Women are savage over here, savage. So beware.”

The video attracted lots of attention, with many rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “It’s very different living there to holidaying. I’ve recently moved back home.”

To which Danielle replied: “We come all the time, have been for 10 years and we can’t wait to move.”

But the same person replied: “I was the same. Every year for eight years prior to moving. Hopefully you find it different than I did.”

This sparked a conversation amongst the comments section, with someone else asking them “what happened?”

The former Dubai resident replied: “It’s just not as it seems.

“It’s very forward in many ways but VERY backwards too.

“There’s too much to type but I wish I’d just left it as an amazing holiday destination.”

Agreeing with Danielle’s statement about “women being savage,” one wrote: “There are too many women to men; it’s like a candy shop for the men.”

Another added: “My ex cheated with an escort there.”

A third simply said: “Totally agree.”