Uncover the Value: Iconic 2010s Adventure Game Now Worth $1500 – Don’t Miss Out on the Nearly $700 Loose Disc!

Make Money with Nintendo Switch Games: How to Earn Hundreds from Older Titles

NINTENDO Switch gamers are advised to look through older titles for one game that can earn them hundreds. The Nintendo Switch is a video game console developed by Nintendo and released worldwide in most regions on March 3, 2017. The console was wildly popular when it first launched and has remained so since then. In fact, even though the Switch has not even been out for 10 years, some of the console’s games are already growing in value. This means users are preempting that the console will be around for a long time. One example of this is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Specifically, a special Master Edition of the title can score sellers a nice chunk of change, according to PriceCharting.com.

ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a 2017 action-adventure game. It was developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch and Wii. The game is set at the end of the Zelda timeline as Link sets out to save Princess Zelda. The gameplay consists of exploring the open world of Hyrule and completing objectives. The title in loose condition (just the disc) can sell for a whopping $683.33. Complete in the box, the video game can earn sellers around $825. However, in new condition, the game can get sellers a cool $1,025. And if the title is verified and graded, you can get a whopping $1,500 from buyers.

ADDITIONAL SWITCH TITLES

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (the Signed Collector’s Box) can also score sellers some cash. This game came out in 2019 and can sell for around $347.23 in loose condition. Complete in the box (CIB) the title can earn sellers $399.95; in new condition, sellers can make $520. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout came out just earlier this year but the Limited Edition version has already grown in value. Sellers can get around $366.62 for the title in loose condition, $422.33 for CIB, and $549 in new condition.