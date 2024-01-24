Uncover the Fascinating Life of Colman Domingo’s Husband, Raúl Domingo – Exclusive Insider’s Look!

How Colman Domingo and Husband Raúl’s Inspiring Love Story Began

Imagine finding true love in the most unexpected of places – a chance encounter at a Walgreens. That’s exactly how Colman Domingo, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his impressive work in the TV series Rustin, and his now-husband, Raúl, found each other.

Finding Love in an Unexpected Location

Colman and Raúl’s love story began in a Walgreens drug store in Berkeley, Calif., all the way back in 2005. Colman still recounts how he stumbled upon Raúl in the store and was immediately captivated by his charm.

A Chance Encounter That Led to a Lifetime of Love

Even though they didn’t speak much during their brief meeting, the chemistry between the two was undeniable. By chance, they noticed one another and were both left quite shaken by the encounter. After the chance meeting, Raúl ended up posting a Missed Connections message on Craigslist describing his encounter with the stranger from Walgreens.

A Missed Connections Post That Changed Everything

Colman coincidentally noticed Raúl’s post a few days later on Craigslist. The actor was thrilled to see Raúl’s message and instantly responded. This led to their first meeting, and their connection was undeniable. In fact, they moved on to tie the knot in an unexpected way, one that perfectly captured their unbreakable bond.

From Love to Collaboration on Screen

Their relationship has since grown in ways they never could have imagined. Aside from being partners in life, Colman and Raúl became collaborators on screen. They joined forces to co-write and executive produce compelling projects like New Moon and When My Sleeping Dragon Woke.

These accomplishments speak volumes about the love, dedication, and collaboration that both men share. It’s a love story that continues to inspire others to this day, reminding us all that love can truly be found in the most unlikely of places.