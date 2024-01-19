Uncover the Exciting New Adventure with Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Post-Raiders Sequel

New Indiana Jones Game Revealed: Relive the Classic Adventure in Stunning Graphic Detail

The original Indiana Jones trilogy is much beloved by fans, while the later two films have had a mixed reception.

Now, the next Indiana Jones adventure is going back to Indy’s heyday, set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Rediscovering Classic Indy: A Look at the New Indiana Jones Game

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a new tale in Indy’s story coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The first gameplay footage was shown last night at the Xbox Developer Direct.

A Look at Gameplay: Blurring Lines Between Film and Video Games

Fifteen minutes of the hour-long showcase were dedicated to the upcoming Indy game made by Wolfenstein developers MachineGames.

The team hopes to blur the lines between video games and cinema, and the new game brings back Harrison Ford in the titular role.

Immersive Gameplay: Recreating Harrison Ford’s Iconic Role

Indy’s model is based on a young Harrison Ford as he appeared in the original trilogy of films.

The game is made with a mix of first-person gameplay to put you in the shoes of Indiana Jones, with third-person cutscenes to show more of the story.

Engaging Story: A Faithful Recreation of the Iconic Indy Character

These cutscenes have been made using motion capture, meaning that real actors and stunt performers’ movements have been filmed and translated into the game.

Gaming fans were stunned by the gameplay and the announcements, and are thrilled to see the old-school Indy make a comeback.

Stunning Graphics: A Faithful Recreation of the Classic Indy Universe

In particular, fans were shocked to see Harrison Ford’s younger self so faithfully recreated in the game.

First impressions are very positive, both on how gameplay works, and how the story is building.

Exciting New Adventure: A Look at the Upcoming Indiana Jones Game

Indy will be embarking on a new mission, partnered with investigative journalist Gina, who will also play a main part in the story.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle will be released in late 2024.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF