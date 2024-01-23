Uncover the Epic Transformation: From Sith Assassin to Yellow Lightsaber Wielder

Asajj Ventress: The Untold Story Beyond Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Asajj Ventress: From “The Clone Wars” to “The Bad Batch”

Fans who only watch “Star Wars” movies and television shows might think Asajj Ventress’ story began and ended on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” before her “The Bad Batch” reemergence. In truth, she has sat at the center of other adventures in print, notably teaming up and later falling in love with Jedi Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo) for a time, acquiring her yellow lightsaber, and continuing her feud with Count Dooku. In fact, it has even been revealed in the 2015 canon book “Dark Disciple” by Christie Golden that her desire to exact revenge on him leads to her demise.

Asajj Ventress and Quinlan Vos: The Love Story That Shook the Galaxy

Revealing Ventress’ Story in “Dark Disciple”

Toward the end of the Clone Wars conflict, Ventress and Vos team up once more to spring an attack on Dooku. This brings them to the planet Christophsis, where they end up in a fierce battle with Dooku and Ventress sacrifices herself to save Vos’ life. Ultimately, Dooku escapes Republic imprisonment, and Ventress’ body and her yellow lightsaber are laid to rest on her home planet of Dathomir. Seeing as “Dark Disciple” takes place long before the end of the Clone Wars, the establishment of the Empire, and Season 3 of “The Bad Batch,” the only logical explanation for Ventress’ presence on the show is that the book is somehow no longer canon.

The Return of Asajj Ventress in “The Bad Batch”: A New Chapter for a Sith Assassin

Rising from the Grave with Nightsister Magick

Then again, perhaps some form of Nightsister magick on Dathomir has allowed Ventress to rise from the grave and reignite her yellow lightsaber again. We’ll find out for sure once “The Bad Batch” Season 3 kicks off its Disney+ run on February 21.