Uncharted Tests Tom Holland's Box Office Clout Outside Spiderverse
By Tom O'Brien
In
Sony hopes that the ”Spider-Man“ star will sell tickets outside of Marvel in pricey video-game adaptation with franchise ambitions

On the same week that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” passed “Avatar” on the domestic box office charts, that film’s leading man, Tom Holland, will be in another Sony Pictures film with “Uncharted,” a video game adaptation that marks Sony’s attempt to turn its Playstation franchises into a blockbuster stable.

But unlike Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” films — which just got a third film and a streaming series — or Universal/Illumination’s upcoming “Mario” film, “Uncharted” and its treasure hunting hero Nathan Drake haven’t exactly crossed over into mainstream notoriety despite releasing four successful installments for Playstation.

That means that Holland, fresh off one of the biggest box office hits of all time, will be the main draw as Sony hopes his Spidey popularity can carry over to some degree outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For most Marvel stars, that hasn’t really happened unless they are paired with another big franchise, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt with “Jurassic World,” or part of a film with very strong word of mouth, like Chris Evans with “Knives Out.”

