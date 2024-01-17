Unbelievable PlayStation Bundle: Get 50+ Hit Games for Less than 10p Each – Limited Time Offer!

Get 80% Off: Sega Mega Drive Classics Including Sonic Series

Unbeatable Deal on Sega Mega Drive Classics

Do you love classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage? Then you’re in luck! PlayStation is offering massive discounts on a collection of Sega Mega Drive Classics – or Sega Genesis Classics in the US.

We’ve sifted through the list to bring you the best bargain, and we’ve found an incredible deal that you simply can’t miss.



Sega Mega Drive Classics – or Sega Genesis Classics in the US – features an amazing collection of over 50 games from the Mega Drive’s iconic library.

Noteworthy Games in the Collection

This impressive bundle includes popular titles like the Golden Axe series, Gunstar Heroes, and six installments from the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog series.

Moreover, it contains classic gems such as the entire Streets of Rage series, The Revenge of Shinobi, and the ToeJam and Earl games.

If you’re in the UK, don’t miss the opportunity to grab Sega Mega Drive Classics at an 80% discount, now priced at £4.99 instead of the usual £24.99. For those in the US, Sega Genesis Classics is also available at an 80% discount for just $5.99, down from the regular $29.99.

The Full List of Games Included

Here’s a list of all the games available in the collection:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

