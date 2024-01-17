Unbelievable PlayStation Bundle: Get 50+ Hit Games for Less than 10p Each – Limited Time Offer!

Get 80% Off: Sega Mega Drive Classics Including Sonic Series
Unbeatable Deal on Sega Mega Drive Classics
We’ve sifted through the list to bring you the best bargain, and we’ve found an incredible deal that you simply can’t miss.
Sega Mega Drive Classics – or Sega Genesis Classics in the US – features an amazing collection of over 50 games from the Mega Drive’s iconic library.
Noteworthy Games in the Collection
This impressive bundle includes popular titles like the Golden Axe series, Gunstar Heroes, and six installments from the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog series.
Moreover, it contains classic gems such as the entire Streets of Rage series, The Revenge of Shinobi, and the ToeJam and Earl games.
If you’re in the UK, don’t miss the opportunity to grab Sega Mega Drive Classics at an 80% discount, now priced at £4.99 instead of the usual £24.99. For those in the US, Sega Genesis Classics is also available at an 80% discount for just $5.99, down from the regular $29.99.
The Full List of Games Included
Here’s a list of all the games available in the collection:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
Authored by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.
