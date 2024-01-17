Unbelievable: I made $370 selling classic Nintendo game on eBay – but was it a ripoff? Fans weigh in!

Why One TikTok User is Disappointed with How Much a Classic Nintendo Game Sold

One TikTok user, known as @DennisCollects, recently shared their disappointment after selling a classic Nintendo game.

The TikToker documented their experience in a 29-second reel, where they expressed their dissatisfaction over the sale of a video game: The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition. This is a compilation of The Legend of Zelda games from previous consoles for the Nintendo GameCube, and it also features a 20-minute demo of the newest installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The game was released on November 14, 2003, by Nintendo, and gained immense popularity.

@DennisCollects placed the graded Zelda game for auction on their eBay account, highlighting its grade of 9.6 and an A seal grade. Despite their high expectations, the game sold for a mere $370, below what they had anticipated. Seeking validation from their 230,000+ followers, @DennisCollects asked for their opinion on the price, sparking a conversation around the perceived value of the game.

User Reaction on TikTok

Following the TikTok post, the disappointment of @DennisCollects attracted more than 1,300 likes and numerous responses. One user expressed that the game’s sale price was “way too low for a graded game,” while another suggested that it should have gone for “over 300 but less than 600.” Another user humorously remarked, “Damn, I WISH I got this for 370,” implying that the game was worth much more. An advice was also given by one user to “cancel the transaction” and wait before putting it back on auction.

In conclusion, the disappointment of @DennisCollects reflects the subjective nature of pricing in the resale market and the significant value that collectors place on classic and rare gaming items.