Uma Thurman Was Nervous for Maya Hawke to Enter ‘Public Arena’

Uma Thurman said she was apprehensive for her daughter Maya Hawke to pursue an acting career.

She was nervous for Hawke to enter the “public arena” as a “sensitive” person, she told “Access.”

Thurman said witnessing her daughter’s talent convinced her it was “what she had to do.”

Maya Hawke – the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – has made a name for herself in Hollywood, landing roles in productions such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Stranger Things,” and “Fear Street.”

However, Thurman said she initially had reservations about the 23-year-old’s decision to follow in her and her ex-husband’s footsteps.

“It’s a complicated career,” the 51-year-old “Pulp Fiction” actress told “Access” on Sunday, emphasizing the “public-facing” life that accompanies it.

Thurman went on: “She’s a sensitive person. Any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into the public arena, not because they want to be in the public arena, but because they’re so creative. You just wish they’d find any other way to be creative.”

After watching Maya perform, the “Kill Bill” star eventually came around to the idea of her pursuing the artform full-time.





Uma Thurman plays Arianna Huffington in “Super Pumped.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images







“She’s, in the end, such a brilliant actress. Obviously, there’s nothing else that she would have ever done,” Thurman explained, adding, “Her talent was so big. It’s what she had to do.”

Thurman married Ethan, an actor known for his roles in Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy, in 1998. Although they divorced in 2005, the two continue to co-parent Maya and their now-20-year-old son Levon, who has reportedly been cast on “Stranger Things” as well.

Thurman opted against commenting on her son’s involvement in season four of the popular series, which is slated to return to Netflix in May 2022, during her recent interview with “Access.”





Maya Hawke on the “black carpet” of Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3” premiere.





Rachel Murray/Getty Images









Still, despite Thurman’s concerns about her daughter’s choice to enter the entertainment industry, she never tried to redirect her career, Maya told Nylon in April 2020.

“Because this industry is so much tougher on women, my mom had reservations about me not becoming an actor, but becoming a public figure,” Maya said.

Thurman did, however, issue a warning out of the gate. The “Super Pumped” actress spoke about the entertainment industry’s focus on women’s physical appearances and ages, Maya recalled. She also advised her to be intentional and thoughtful about the roles she accepts, encouraging her to “make the choices you want to make” instead of getting swept up in the “starlet tornado.”

“My mom understands in a different way from my dad how difficult that is,” Maya said, adding, “Because the voices are not as strong, the whispers are not as strong in men’s ears.”