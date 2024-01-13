Ultraman Rising Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer & More: Everything We Know So Far

The Ultraman franchise is set to expand its presence on Netflix with the upcoming release of “Ultraman: Rising,” an animated film that delves into the iconic Japanese sci-fi story. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what to expect from Ultraman’s latest cinematic venture:

Ultraman Rising Release Date 2024

“Ultraman: Rising” is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2024, offering fans a new chapter in the enduring Ultraman legacy. The film is poised to bring fresh perspectives and storytelling to the beloved franchise.

Ultraman Rising Teaser Trailer Unveiled

Netflix has treated fans to a teaser trailer that provides a glimpse into the world of “Ultraman: Rising.” The brief yet tantalizing preview sets the stage for the film’s animation quality and offers a sneak peek into the characters and narrative elements.

Ultraman Rising Cast Ensemble

The cast of “Ultraman: Rising” features notable talents, including:

Christopher Sean: Known for roles in “You” and “Hawaii Five-O,” Sean takes on the character of Ken Sato/Ultraman.

Gedde Watanabe: Renowned for appearances in "Sixteen Candles" and "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," Watanabe portrays Professor Sato.

Tamlyn Tomita: With a diverse career including "The Good Doctor" and "Cobra Kai," Tomita brings Emiko Sato to life.

Keone Young: Recognized for roles in "Crank" and "Star Wars Rebels," Young takes on the character of Dr. Onda.

Julia Harriman: The cast includes Harriman in the role of Ami.

Ultraman Rising Plot Synopsis

The storyline of “Ultraman: Rising” unfolds as follows:

Ken Sato, a renowned baseball player, returns to Japan with aspirations of becoming the latest hero to bear the Ultraman mantle. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he finds himself raising a newborn kaiju monster, the offspring of his greatest adversary, as his own child. The narrative weaves together elements of family dynamics, estranged relationships, and the challenges posed by the Kaiju Defense Force.

Directorial Debut and Collaborations

“Ultraman: Rising” marks the theatrical directorial debut for Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima. Tindle and Aoshima, both seasoned in animated productions, have directed TV/miniseries projects and contributed to acclaimed works such as “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

The animation for the film is handled by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, promising a visually stunning and captivating viewing experience.

As the Ultraman saga continues to evolve, “Ultraman: Rising” is poised to offer a fresh perspective, blending action, adventure, fantasy, and sci-fi in the animated realm. Fans can anticipate an immersive journey into the iconic Ultraman universe with this upcoming Netflix release.