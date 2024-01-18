Ultimate Guide: Xbox Fans Discover Cheaper Alternative to Subscription, Check Your Favorite Games

Are Xbox Users Wasting Money? Discover How to Save on Your Favorite Games

Xbox Games Pass users have found a clever way to save money while still enjoying their beloved games. If you’re a subscriber to Xbox Games Pass and you’re finding the monthly subscription fees too expensive, you’re not alone.

Saving Money with Xbox Games Pass: A Comprehensive Guide

It’s no secret that the Xbox Games Pass Ultimate comes at a price, with a monthly cost of $16.99 after an initial $1 trial month. The website boasts an impressive range of games, allowing users to play hundreds of high-quality games on console, PC, or the cloud. However, for some avid gamers, this might not be the most cost-effective solution.

A Redditor’s Revelation

One Reddit user, kingsleydostoyevski, took to the platform to share their findings. They detailed a list of games that they could play in a year based on their gaming habits and found that purchasing these games individually would be more economical than the cost of a 12-month GP Ultimate subscription.

Games on their list included popular titles such as Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Vampire Survivors, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. By procuring these games individually, the user realized that they would still have money left over compared to the cost of a 12-month GP Ultimate subscription.

The Verdict: A Game Plan to Save

Another Xbox user chimed in, offering valuable insight. They suggested that purchasing games on sale and canceling the GP subscription might be a more budget-friendly approach, especially if your preference leans toward games that are not included in the pass. This strategy not only allows for playing at your own pace without the pressure of subscription renewal but also enables you to save money and purchase additional games on sale.

In essence, Xbox Games Pass Ultimate may not be the most suitable option for users who only play a small number of games. By calculating how many games you play and comparing the costs, you may find that purchasing the games outright is the more economical choice. Alternatively, you can explore the Xbox Games Pass Core, which offers access to a wide selection of games at a reduced cost of $9.99 per month.

As Xbox users continue to seek the perfect balance between gaming and saving, it’s clear that there are innovative ways to enjoy favorite games while staying within budget. Whether it’s strategically timing purchases, exploring alternative subscription plans, or simply assessing individual gaming habits, the gaming community is committed to finding the best path forward.