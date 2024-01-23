Ultimate Guide: Predicting Fortnite Downtime for Latest Update – Get Ahead of the Game!

New Fortnite v28.10 Update: What To Expect Today

Fortnite players are gearing up for some major excitement today as the v28.10 update is set to bring a host of new features of the new season. The fan-favorite battle-royale game went back to its roots towards the end of last year with the arrival of Chapter five Season one.

Fortnite Downtime: What You Need To Know

Now that the winter break is over and gamers have largely downed the controllers, Epic Games has chosen today for some server downtime. According to a Twitter post by Epic, downtime for update v28.10 will start today at 9 am GMT / 4 am EST / 1 am PST.

What is Downtime in Fortnite?

Downtime in Fortnite is when the creators of the game take it offline to conduct necessary maintenance in the background. Epic has also mentioned that matchmaking will be disabled “shortly beforehand” – or roughly 30 minutes prior. This means that if you’re having trouble getting into a game or have been booted out of a match, it’s all part of the scheduled downtime maintenance.

Fortnite Downtime Duration

While Epic hasn’t specified the exact duration of the downtime, it is anticipated to last until 1 pm GMT / 8 am EST / 5 am PST. Fortnite typically goes down for around four hours during each update, although hardcore gamers have noted that the game comes back online earlier than when Epic Games announces it on Twitter.

Expected Features in v28.10 Update

The upcoming v28.10 update is expected to not only bring a host of item unvaults and new cosmetics but also possible rumors of a return to Augments. High-profile Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has also revealed more features that players can expect to see in today’s update:

New cosmetics

Battle Pass Super Styles

Solid Snake Battle Pass set

Item unvaults

Added shop tabs

Possible new collabs

Possible return of Augments

February Fortnite Crew Pack

Fortnite Supported Platforms

For those wondering which platforms the v28.10 update will be available on, here’s the full list:

Windows

macOS

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

iOS

Android

Get ready for an exciting update and brace yourself for a wave of new adventures in Fortnite!