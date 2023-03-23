Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Lancôme, Urban Decay, and More

This highly-sought-after product is perfect for you if you are looking to put your bed to rest. Night cream. According to the company, it tightens skin over night and reduces visible signs of ageing. You will notice a difference in your skin’s texture every morning you get up. It targets wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of firmness with shea butter and hyaluronic acid, Lancôme claims.

One user praised the product and shared, “Remarkable Results.” It has made a huge difference in my skin! I can see a difference in my pores and skin texture. My complexion is healthier. It’s exciting to see how my face will change over the next 4 weeks. Only a small amount will be enough to cover the entire face. The money spent on this product is very worthwhile.

Another user said, “I use both Day and Night creams and have never had a better experience with moisturizing and maintaining my skin’s softness and suppleness.” It has a great texture. It doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy, it goes on easily, is light, but does a great job. “I couldn’t live without it.”