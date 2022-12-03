UK’s oldest lido restored to former glory after 18-year conservation campaign

Restoration work on the UK’s oldest lido is almost complete after it stood derelict for 37 years.

After an 18 year fundraising campaign, Cleveland Pools has been brought back to life by local residents.

100 winners of the competition will enjoy a cold swim in the unheated waters on Saturday before the heated pool opens next spring to the public.

This lido, which was fed from water from the River Avon in 1815, was built during George IV’s regency.

It featured a steward’s cottage and was flanked by changing rooms made from local Bath stone set in an arc shape around a main pool and a smaller children’s pool.

The swimming area was popular for over 169 years, until it was out of favor when an indoor recreation centre opened nearby.

Anna Baker (Architect, Project Manager) tests water quality at newly restored Cleveland Pools.

There was some time when it was used to raise trout. However, in 2003 it was under threat of demolition by Bath and North East Somerset Council.

But three local people, Ann Dunlop, Janice Dreisbach and Roger Houghton, set up the Cleveland Pools Trust, and over the course of an 18-year campaign raised £9.3 million to restore the site.

The trust received £6.47 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as support from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England and Bath and North East Somerset Council.

Cleveland Pools 1910 (Mark Eades for Bette Hibbert/PA).

It now has Grade II* listed status, marking it out as a site of national importance.

As the street access is too narrow for the building, the builders had to ship the equipment and other materials by river.

Because of modern pumping technology, some modifications were made to the shape of the pools.

Beard Construction engineers and builders dug through the foundations in order to create an underground pump house to preserve as much as possible the old look and feel.

Although the pool has been redirected from the river, the Avon still powers a number of heat pumps to warm it.

During the restoration, all materials and equipment needed to be transported via rivers (Ben Birchall/PA).

Donald Insall Associate, Bath-based architects, designed the work. Anna Baker, who is a specialist in historic buildings, led the project.

Ms Baker stated: “I am proud to have played a part in a restoration that many didn’t believe was possible. It’s been complex and very challenging. But it’s also been unique, the project of a lifetime.

“We are a small project team and could not have done it without the help of our hundreds of volunteers. It’s been a real privilege to work on such a community-driven undertaking.”

She continued: “I’ve especially enjoyed taking this from a community heritage scheme to a project which engages with wellbeing, culture, sustainable energy and the natural environment.”

They had been abandoned since 1984 (Ben Birchall/PA). PA Archive/PA Images – Ben Birchall

Mark Tregelles, project manager for Beard Construction, said: “This has been a rare opportunity to restore a heritage building to its original use.

“Although logistically challenging, the overriding theme of this project has been collaboration. Working together with Anna, her team, volunteers and local residents has meant that no problem has been insurmountable.”

He also added: “Overall, it has been an honour to breathe new life into an historic landmark which can now be enjoyed for generations to come.”

David Barnes, an associate director of Donald Insall Associates said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to lead the design team for the restoration of this precious historic outdoor public pool.

“The restored and updated facilities at Cleveland Pools present a new and exciting chapter for continued enjoyment of this much-loved site that is inescapably part of Bath’s rich bathing heritage.”

