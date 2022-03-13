Ukrainians use social media to shed light on the world’s suffering from war

The lives of the millions who remain in Ukraine, particularly those in areas under siege are difficult. Thanks to the many social media posts by those trying to survive, the world is aware of their misery.

Olena Ness is staying in Kyiv with her three children and documenting her life as a mom trying to feed her family in a war zone.

She posted a video to social media showing empty shelves along every aisle. Locally grown vegetables like potatoes and onions are impossible to find, but there was an abundance of imported fruit, like avocados, mangoes and bananas.

Ness is among hundreds of Ukrainian mothers reporting from battle. They are being called “the best” “Mom News Network.”The mother recorded over 1,000 videos, which captured the horrors of the invasion.

Inside Edition spoke to Maria. Maria is a co-founder and founder of the network, also known as “Dattalion.”Because she was afraid of reprisals from Russia, she wore a disguise.

“The videos are showing our kids being killed, injured. They’re showing houses destroyed. They are showing the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people,”Maria said.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska is also using social media to shed light on the nation’s desperate plight, sharing images of innocent civilians killed by Russian weaponry.