Ukrainian Violinists Offer Hope and Inspire Resistance During the Russian Invasion

A bomb shelter in Ukraine is filled with the haunting sound of a violin. It serves as a symbol for hope and resistance during times when those symbols are not enough to keep people going.

Vera Lytovchenko is under siege in her city. The streets and theaters are constantly under threat from Russian missile shelling. The soloist at Kharkiv City Opera puts on a show.

After putting on an evening gown, Lytovchenko grabs her violin and plays underground.

“I play in the cellar,”She spoke. “I play for my friends and for people I don’t know.

“I cannot carry a weapon. I can’t talk with President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], I can just wear a dress and play violin,” she continued. “This is all that I can do.

The violin is a symbol for resistance in Ukraine. It has helped to boost the spirits of people who love classical music and are under siege. It has also been a symbol for unity with people around the globe who support the Ukrainian people.

Ninety-four violists from Ukraine and around the world joined together over video to play a Ukrainian folk song in perfect harmony. Kerenza Peacock, a British violinist, created it.

In Odessa, citizens are doing what they can to protect their beloved National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, an opera house built in 1887. The oldest theatre in Odessa, the luxurious audience hall survived a previous invasion during World War II.

Barricades and anti tank hedgehogs have been built around it. As Odessa residents try to stop it falling, they raise their voices and play the violins in defiance.