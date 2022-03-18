Ukrainian TikTokers, YouTubers Give a Look into Life during Wartime

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Many young people turned to YouTube and TikTok for information about the Ukraine conflict.

“I just want foreigners to see … how people in Ukraine feel right now,”One YouTuber stated the following:

Ukraine will appreciate the humor of many creators. “stay on people’s minds”A TikToker based in Kyiv was added.

Johnny Jen is a travel blogger who has lived all over the globe. Scroll through his YouTube timelineYou’ll find videos of him on a Party bus in Lithuania, Relaxing on a Turkish Beach?, and Sri Lanka: Mountain climbing. Jen began to record his dangerous and chaotic journey from Ukraine on a train vlog a few weeks back.

Jen is originally from San Diego, California. Jen has been living in Ukraine almost a full year. He made videos while exploring the country. The country’s food Culture. When Russia invaded UkraineJen took the plunge in February to His journey is filmed on vlogHis 230,000 subscribers were shown how frenetic the situation was, from Kyiv through Hungary.

Many content creators in Ukraine, like Jen, continue to post lifestyle content and adapt it to the current war situation.

The luxury house tours have been transformed into temporary bomb shelters. “Day in my life”Video FormatNow, influencers can now film themselves eating smoothies and attending red-carpet events. Volunteering with humanitarian aid organisations and staying inside to avoid missiles.

Valeria Shashenok, 20, was just weeks old when she started posting behind-the scenes TikToks from her fashion photography shoots. But these days, Shashenok is sharing what life is like in her temporary bomb shelter home.

One of her recent TikToks features a reimagined version of the “Things In My House That Make Sense” TikTok trendWhere users share their homes, while Louis Prima’s cheerful Italian song is played “Che La Luna”The background plays.

However, she shows viewers the bomb shelter and then takes them up to the top to see the destruction of buildings in the neighbourhood. “Living my best life. Thanks, Russia!”She wrote it in her video caption.

As Russia’s invasion in Ukraine enters its first month, Traditional news sources have to contend with ongoing disinformation campaignMany people are turning to first-person social networking accounts to make sense of the conflict. Shashenok — whose “Things in My House” TikTok garnered more than 41 million views — and other 20-something creators, offers an up-close look at the ongoing confusion and devastation in Ukraine and provides an eye-opening glimpse at what life is like for so many young people during the war.

For the devastation, creatives use humor

Alina Volik was a former travel blogger who used TikTok to share videos from her exotic vacations all over the globe with her 76,000 followers. Volik now uses the platform for updates on life under siege All in one videoAccording to her, Volodymyr Zilenskyy is the Ukrainian President. “psychotherapist”Then, he says: “entertainment of the day”Shopping in supermarkets with empty shelves is not a good idea.

“Humor is a weapon that helps us bond with one another,”Insider was told by the 18-year old. “TikTok is a place for me to relate to other Ukrainians, and when I watch other creators’ funny videos, I feel like I’m not alone.”





TikToker Alina Volik described Humor as “a funny thing.” “weapon”The platform will help Ukrainians to bond with each other.



Alina Volik







Liza Lysova, 17 years old, has received over a million views via a TikTokShe filmed herself smiling while doing a TikTok dancing routine with an on-screen caption reading, “When you woke up at 5 am to the sounds of explosions and everything trembling and realize that Russia declared war on Ukraine.”

Insider was told by her: “I think others, as well as myself, are coping with stress by using humor.”

“I want Ukraine’s memory to remain in people’s hearts, so I created lifestyle videos to help people understand what’s happening in a more digestible way.

Jen also says that he is trying to keep his videos clean. “lighthearted.”

In his video “Chaos trying to flee Ukraine,” posted on March 2, Jen — who has been posting Travel content that has been around for over eight years — found himself trying to stay calm as people crowded into train stations to leave the country.

“I filmed the video in the same style as I normally would, trying to keep things lighthearted, but the actual event was very tragic,”Insider was informed by him.





Jen blogs from a train station in Ukraine as he leaves Ukraine.





Johnny FD via Youtube









He stated that he intentionally films a mix of political and fun content in his Ukraine videos, which include clips of him talking to friends and drinking liquor, as well as clips from protests in Ukraine. “I know that if I make it too serious, some people will just click off and get tired of it.”

“I want Ukraine to stay in people’s minds. I found the way to do that is to make lifestyle videos to show people what’s going on in a more palatable way,”He continued.

It seems that this idea was also very inspiring Ukrainian YouTuber Olga Reznikova.Kyiv native Reznikova used the platform. Film her driving from Ukraine to PolandShe was accompanied by her two children. She posted an apology to her children when she arrived. vlogShe shows her 266,000 subscribers an example of what her average day looks like right now.

Reznikova fries onions, mushrooms and TV news about the devastation in Ukraine plays in the background.

Insider heard Reznikova tell Insider that while people may only see footage of destruction on the news about Ukraine’s situation, her vlogs show them her story. “everyday normal life,”Still, she has to do chores and look after her children.

Social media resonates especially with young audiences who value its authenticity.

Reznikova stated that the news tends not to present itself. “only facts,”YouTube gives her the opportunity to share both factual information as well as personal experiences. Many of her videos are, she says, “very funny.” EducationalThe following video is intended to explain the conflict to viewers, while others show it. her lifeThese are your opinions.





Reznikova leaving Kyiv.





Olga Reznikova via YouTube









She said that vlogging is more relatable than TV news, because she listens to her audience. “We can show them what they’re asking about, so they understand what’s going on. TV channels don’t always have such direct feedback in the same way as we get comments on YouTube,”She spoke.

Jen said that Jen could agree with Jen about why his vlogs can be so valuable. He always films and speaks from personal experience. “I definitely don’t want to jump on the bandwagon of the news cycle. I’ll only share what I’m seeing around me, and that’s what keeps it authentic.”

He claimed he was inspired to write by YouTubers who traveled to AfghanistanRecent years saw a lot of vlogs. “time capsule of what life was like”Before the Taliban invaded. “Even though YouTube is primarily for entertainment, it’s also an important part of history,”He said.

YouTube and TikTok both have started to offer video sharing. “replace traditional media and the news,”Jen said that, especially among younger people. Jen said that this sentiment is supported and supported by a 2019 Reuters Institute study,The study found that people younger than 35 think differently. “traditional news media no longer seems as relevant or as dominant when it comes to news content,”Comparable to social media.

“Traditional news brands see news as: what you should know. — Young audiences see news as: what you should know (to an extent), but also what is useful to know, what is interesting to know, and what is fun to know,”The study concluded.

Damian Radcliffe, University of Oregon Journalism Professor, agreed that these videos automatically feel. “more informal and less stuffy”These formats are more common than those used by broadcast, print and online news outlets.

“That’s going to resonate with some audiences, especially younger demographics, who value the authenticity and slightly more ‘raw’ feel these videos can have,”He said.

Insider heard from Volik, the TikToker, who has been making humorous content about Ukraine. She said that she gets messages every day from viewers thanking her for taking on the war. “They tell me that I’m so brave to share my story and to talk about it. I just want foreigners to see, through my videos, how people in Ukraine feel right now.”