Ukrainian TikToker in Kyiv Says She Has ‘Pinch of PTSD’

Ukrainian TikToker Kristina Korban spoke to Insider about what life is like in Kyiv.

Korban faces six-hour long lines for groceries, hair loss from stress, and “a pinch of PTSD.”

She told Insider that she’ll consider therapy after the war ends.

Kristina Korban, a 32-year-old TikToker living in Kyiv, Ukraine, told Insider that she thought she heard fireworks on the night that Russia first invaded.

As she pieced together the truth — that Russian forces had attacked with airstrikes and missiles — she shared the news with her 626,000 followers on TikTok. In her first video about the invasion, which was posted on February 24 and has more than 9 million views at the time of writing, Korban said this “might be the beginning of something serious.”

In the three weeks that have followed, Korban has given an inside look at life in Kyiv, from what it’s like to grocery shop to how Ukrainians are paying for essential items.

More than 3.1 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to statistics released by the UN. But like many others, Korban — a single mother to a 2-year-old daughter — says she has no plans to leave. She spoke to Insider about how her life has changed for herself and her family.

Korban says that although she has ‘a pinch of PTSD,’ she won’t use the free therapy being offered

Korban told Insider that she feels it’s safer to stay in Ukraine with her family than to try to leave due to the “chaos” outside, and the amount of time it would take to get out of the city.

“And I consider myself a pretty patriotic Ukrainian, so I don’t feel like we should have to leave and I don’t want to leave,” Korban said. “I don’t want to be forced out of the country. This is our home.”

Korban’s online presence has changed drastically over the past couple of weeks. She previously used her platform to share advice about finance and investment. In a video shared on March 7, she said her hair is falling out due to stress.

“I’ve legit lost half my hair by now,” Korban told Insider. “I thought it was bad, like postpartum when you have hair loss.”

Korban opened up about how the war has affected her physically and mentally.

“We’re all very exhausted. We don’t sleep much, especially since a lot of the action is like in the wee hours of the morning,” she told Insider. “And definitely emotional. Every three or four days I have a mental breakdown. I keep myself together and then I have like one day that’s an emotional roller coaster.”

She said that she feels like she has “a pinch of PTSD,” because she’ll mistake everyday noises, such as somebody shutting a kitchen cabinet, for an explosion outside.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, is a mental health problem that develops after somebody experiences a traumatic event. The condition was first recognized in war veterans, and was previously given several names, including “shell shock,” according to Mind.

Korban said that while a lot of local therapists are offering their services for free, she doesn’t feel that she’s in the right mindset to take advantage of it.

“I don’t feel that I’d be in the right mind to sit down and have a therapy chat when I’m in such a stressful situation,” Korban said, adding that she’ll consider it “maybe after” the war ends.

Korban said that she hasn’t left her home often since the invasion began, but one recent trip to the supermarket and to the pharmacy took six hours due to long lines.

“What’s changed the most is not being able to really go anywhere or feel safe, you know, leaving the house, you go to the grocery store, you’re technically risking your life,” Korban said. “[It’s] just the fear of what’s beyond your four walls.”

Korban has started a donation campaign for the people of Ukraine on Chuffed, a non-profit fundraising website. At the time of writing, $30,000 has been raised for families who have lost their sons in battle, those without pay, and for the elderly, according to the website. To donate, visit the fundraising page.